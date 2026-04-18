Home VDOT: Work, maintenance on local roads for the week of April 20-24
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VDOT: Work, maintenance on local roads for the week of April 20-24

Chris Graham
Published date:
vdot road
Photo: © monticellllo/Shutterstock

VDOT has released its updated schedule for road work and maintenance for the week of April 20-24.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network.

Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts.

News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

Augusta County 

Interstate 81  

  • *UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 226, northbound and southbound – Southbound closed overnight from exit 225 to exit 222, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday night (April 18). Follow posted detour. Southbound overnight right lane closures from exit 224 to exit 221 for sign work, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 eastbound. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.
  • Mile marker 234 to 238, northbound and southbound – Northbound and southbound left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 20 – June 26.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) interchange and Second Street for electrical installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 through May 8.

Route 11 (Commerce Road, Staunton) – Shoulder closures between Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) and Technology Drive for electrical installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 8.

*NEW* Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Flagger traffic control for fiber installation between Route 709 (Smoky Row Road) and Route 695 (Sugar Loaf Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed at intersections with Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway), Route 792 (Indian Mound Road/Balsley Road) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) for intersection improvements, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 6.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control at various locations between Waynesboro city limits and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) for shoulder widening, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 5.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Edelweiss Lane for shoulder widening operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through June 25.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

*NEW* Route 680 (Burketown Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 696 (Coffman Road) for bridge replacement over Naked Creek, April 20 – May 15. Follow posted detour.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 640 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 30.

Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

  • *NEW* Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Interstate 81 

  • *UPDATE* Mile marker 201 to 202, northbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Mile marker 205 to 200, southbound – Overnight left-lane closures for soil boring operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights through May 17.

Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and Route 726 (Beard Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 29.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

  • Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.
  • *UPDATE* Mile marker 240 to 243, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • *UPDATE* Mile marker 242 to 251, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening and widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningand Route 33 bridge and interchange project with completion expected for widening project in winter 2027.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures at various locations between McGaheysville Road and Rockingham Pike for sign installations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures just west of Elkton town limits for bridge painting, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday (April 19).

*NEW* Route 42 (Main Street, Timberville) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1506 (C Street) and Route 617 (Church Street) for inspection of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Route 42 (Warm Springs Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 727 (Spring Creek Road) and the Augusta County line for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through Friday.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Flagger traffic control near Page County line/Verbena for inspection of bridge over Naked Creek, 8 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday.

Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 1.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Shoulder closures near Route 649 (Island Ford Road/Berrytown Road) intersection for traffic signal installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 8.

Route 735 (Linhoss Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 710 (Silver Lake Road) and Route 736 (Swope Road) for bridge widening, through May 28. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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