VDOT has released its updated schedule for road work and maintenance for the week of April 20-24.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network.

Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts.

News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

Augusta County

Interstate 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 226 , northbound and southbound – Southbound closed overnight from exit 225 to exit 222, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday night (April 18). Follow posted detour. Southbound overnight right lane closures from exit 224 to exit 221 for sign work, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 eastbound. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Southbound closed overnight from exit 225 to exit 222, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday night (April 18). Follow posted detour. Southbound overnight right lane closures from exit 224 to exit 221 for sign work, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 eastbound. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Mile marker 234 to 238, northbound and southbound – Northbound and southbound left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 20 – June 26.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) interchange and Second Street for electrical installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 through May 8.

Route 11 (Commerce Road, Staunton) – Shoulder closures between Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) and Technology Drive for electrical installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 8.

*NEW* Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Flagger traffic control for fiber installation between Route 709 (Smoky Row Road) and Route 695 (Sugar Loaf Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed at intersections with Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway), Route 792 (Indian Mound Road/Balsley Road) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) for intersection improvements, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 6.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control at various locations between Waynesboro city limits and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) for shoulder widening, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 5.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Edelweiss Lane for shoulder widening operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through June 25.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

*NEW* Route 680 (Burketown Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 696 (Coffman Road) for bridge replacement over Naked Creek, April 20 – May 15. Follow posted detour.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 640 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 30.

Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Interstate 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 201 to 202, northbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Mile marker 205 to 200, southbound – Overnight left-lane closures for soil boring operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights through May 17.

Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and Route 726 (Beard Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 29.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

Mile marker 237 to 238 , northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027. *UPDATE* Mile marker 240 to 243 , northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *UPDATE* Mile marker 242 to 251, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening and widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningand Route 33 bridge and interchange project with completion expected for widening project in winter 2027.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures at various locations between McGaheysville Road and Rockingham Pike for sign installations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures just west of Elkton town limits for bridge painting, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday (April 19).

*NEW* Route 42 (Main Street, Timberville) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1506 (C Street) and Route 617 (Church Street) for inspection of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Route 42 (Warm Springs Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 727 (Spring Creek Road) and the Augusta County line for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through Friday.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Flagger traffic control near Page County line/Verbena for inspection of bridge over Naked Creek, 8 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday.

Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 1.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Shoulder closures near Route 649 (Island Ford Road/Berrytown Road) intersection for traffic signal installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 8.

Route 735 (Linhoss Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 710 (Silver Lake Road) and Route 736 (Swope Road) for bridge widening, through May 28. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Marketplace



