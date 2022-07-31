Squirrels sling team-record 21 strikeouts in 11-inning defeat to Patriots
The Richmond Flying Squirrels struck out a franchise-record 21 batters but fell, 6-3, in 11 innings to the Somerset Patriots on Saturday night at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (48-47, 8-18) tied the highest strikeout total for an Eastern League team in a game since 2011. It was also the most strikeouts for an Eastern League pitching staff in a game in 11-or-less innings since at least 2005.
Somerset (60-35, 16-10) broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the 11th inning with four runs against Richmond reliever Clay Helvey (Loss, 0-1). Brandon Lockridge hit a go-ahead single, a run scored on an error, Jeisson Rosario singled in a run and Chad Bell added an RBI single to give the Patriots a 6-2 lead.
In the bottom of the 10th, Tyler Fitzgerald brought home Michael Gigliotti with a sacrifice fly to move the score to 6-3, but Somerset reliever Steven Jennings (Save, 3) closed the game.
The Flying Squirrels struck first in the fourth inning. After Fitzgerald led off the inning with a double, Brett Auerbach ripped his 11th home run of the season, a two-run shot, out to left field to push Richmond ahead, 2-0.
With runners at first and third in the sixth, the Patriots broke the shutout on a double steal and evened the score, 2-2, when Rodolfo Duran punched an RBI single.
Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng struck out six batters and walked five over three innings. Randy Rodriguez replaced Teng in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and held Somerset scoreless with three consecutive strikeouts. Rodriguez finished the night with six strikeouts, a season-high over his four appearances with Richmond.
Cole Waites set down two batters on strikeouts in the eighth, stranding the potential go-ahead run at third base. Blake Rivera left two runners in a scoreless ninth inning.
In the 10th inning, Helvey stranded the bases loaded to hold the Patriots scoreless, but the Flying Squirrels were unable to score in the bottom of the inning.
Richmond went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left six on base. Somerset went7-for-26 with runners in scoring position and left 17 on base.
Somerset starter Sean Boyle totaled nine strikeouts over seven innings with two runs and five hits allowed.
