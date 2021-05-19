Squirrels dig the long ball: Richmond goes deep twice, snaps losing skid

Published Tuesday, May. 18, 2021, 11:08 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Richmond Flying Squirrels powered two home runs against the Bowie Baysox in a 6-5, come-from-behind win Tuesday Night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (9-4) snapped a three-game losing streak while ending a six-game win streak for the Baysox (9-3).

All six Flying Squirrels runs scored on homers.

Trailing, 2-0, in the third, Andres Angulo blasted his first home run of the year to left-center field, a grand slam that vaulted the Squirrels ahead against Baysox starter Gray Fenter (Loss, 0-1).

It was the first grand slam of the season for the Flying Squirrels and the first since Jacob Heyward’s walk-off slam on August 19, 2019 against Erie at The Diamond.

In the fifth inning, Sandro Fabian launched his second homer of the year, a two-run shot, and extended Richmond’s lead to 6-2.

Seven of the 11 total runs in the ballgame came off of home runs.

The Baysox took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning off a Richmond throwing error and an RBI single from Robert Neustrom.

Bowie clawed back at the lead in the sixth when Patrick Dorrian walked with the bases loaded, scoring Chris Hudgins, and made it 6-3 Richmond ahead.

The Baysox cut into the deficit, 6-4, with a home run from Terrin Vavra in the top of the eighth, his third of the year.

In the ninth inning, an RBI groundout from J.C. Escarra with Raffi Vizcaíno (Save, 1) on the mound for the Flying Squirrels brought the score to 6-5, but Vizcaino held the Baysox off base the rest of the inning to close out the game.

Richmond starter Sean Hjelle allowed two runs in the first inning but went scoreless over the rest of his 3.0-inning outing, picking up five strikeouts.

Ronnie Williams (Win, 2-0) navigated through 2.0 scoreless innings after taking over for Hjelle.

The Flying Squirrels will take on the Baysox Wednesday for game two of the series with right-hander Matt Frisbee projected for Richmond opposed by right-hander Kyle Bradish for Bowie. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday is Barktoberfest, an Oktoberfest with dogs, with specials on pretzels in the lower-level concession stands and plenty of beverages. Alongside is Wine and K9s with five-dollar glasses of wine from 5:30-7:30 and dogs are admitted free to The Diamond. Please request a dog-friendly seating section if accompanied by a pet.

Tickets are available online at Squirrelsbaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Related

Comments