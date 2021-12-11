Sheriff’s Office investigating social media threats directed at Beverley Manor Middle School

Several social media posts targeting Beverely Manor Middle School are the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

A separate incident launched an after-hours investigation on Thursday after it was determined a student brought a Nerf gun to the school. The Augusta County School Board will be handling the disciplinary action as a result of this incident.

A second media post was reported Friday morning related to a post that surfaced earlier in the week.

“The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is currently working to identify where the post(s) originated from and fully intends to place criminal charges accordingly,” Sheriff Donald Smith said.

The ACSO, Augusta County Superintendent’s Office and Beverley Manor Middle School administration are working together to determine where these social media posts have originated.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently actively working the numerous social media posts that were circulating Friday evening.

