Sen. Tim Kaine issues statement on grim 1M COVID death milestone

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine released a statement this week upon reports that the U.S. has recorded more than 1 million COVID deaths since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.

“Most have us have either lost a loved one, or know someone who has lost a loved one, to this pandemic. Any death too soon is a tragedy, and there is something especially cruel about a virus that has robbed countless families of the rituals we often need to say goodbye, like visiting in person or attending a funeral. My heart goes out to the grieving, and I pray that you find peace.

“I’ve also been thinking a lot about how the pandemic’s long shadow includes not only our collective grief, but two other lasting challenges. First, it’s estimated that up to 30 percent of the tens of millions of Americans who have had COVID will experience long COVID symptoms, which can be debilitating. Second are the mental health impacts, including sharp increases in depression, anxiety, and substance abuse. As we reflect today on the lasting impacts of this crisis, let’s recommit ourselves to looking out for one another—especially communities of color and low-income Americans, who have been hit the hardest over the past two years—and to working together to put more resources within reach for the countless people who are struggling right now.”

