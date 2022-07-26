Scam alert: Caller targeting convicted sex offenders to demand payment
The Virginia State Police is reporting a scam involving a caller purporting to be a VSP detective targeting convicted sex offenders.
According to the report, a person purporting to be Detective Keith McCoy from the Virginia State Police is calling to demand that payment be made with the threat of arrest for noncompliance.
A VSP spokesperson stresses that the agency does not call or approach anyone threatening to arrest for non-payment of money, and does not collect money for any court system.
There are a lot of scams in which the caller attempts to make the victim pay and will try let them off the phone until that payment has been made. Do not pay by phone. If there is a question, hang up, and look up the phone number for whichever agency that called.
Do not call the same number back. Listen for inconsistencies that the caller may use. For example, the Virginia State Police does not have detectives. Ask the caller to meet you at the police department or sheriff’s office.