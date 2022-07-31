Rutledge dominates, FredNats win third straight over Salem
Jackson Rutledge turned in the longest start of the season for the FredNats, pitching eight innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts, and J.T. Arruda and Jacob Young both had two RBIs in a 6-1 win for the FredNats, their third straight of the series.
Arruda got the FredNat attack going with an RBI double to right field to score Sammy Infante. Salem tied the game in the 3rd inning on an RBI single from Blaze Jordan, but that was all the offense that the Red Sox could muster against Rutledge.
Arruda also drove in the second run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the 4th, and then Infante scored from second base on a wild pitch for the second straight day to push the lead to 4-1. An RBI groundout from Allan Berrios and then an RBI single from Young pushed four runs across in the inning for a 5-1 FredNat lead.
Young drove in his second run in the game with a sacrifice fly in the 6th, and that was all the Rutledge and the pitching staff needed.
Rutledge’s eight inning start was the longest of the year for the FredNats, who are now 13 games over .500 for the first time this year. Cody Greenhill pitched a perfect 9th inning to round out the dominate outing for FredNat arms.
The FredNats will look to win the series tomorrow for Salute to Service Sunday at 1:35 p.m. with Andry Lara on the mound for Fredericksburg. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a free snowglobe, courtesy of the FredNats.