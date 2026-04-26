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UVA Basketball: Roussell lands Florida transfer Caterina Piatti off the portal

Chris Graham
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Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

New UVA Basketball assistant Kelly Rae Finley helped her new boss, Aaron Roussell, land one of her former players at Florida, Caterina Piatti, who is headed to Virginia via the transfer portal.

Piatti, a 6’4” forward, averaged a modest 4.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game as a freshman at Florida in 2025-2026, but showed flashes of potential – with four double-figure games and one double-double.

“Cat is a fantastic fit for us,” Roussell said. “Her size, hands and ability to finish are elite. With experience as a starter in the SEC and on the international stage, she will make an immediate impact on both ends of the court for our team.”

Piatti, a native of Italy, made her debut on the international stage with Team Italy in 2022 at the FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship.

She also made appearances for Italy’s U18 and U20 teams, helping the Italians win bronze at the 2025 FIBA U20 Women’s EuroBasket Championships.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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