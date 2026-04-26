A Louisa County man faces life in prison after his conviction in a federal child sexual abuse material case.

Richard Scott Tyson, 57, of Gum Spring, had previously been convicted in 2002 of rape involving a child, for which he received 99 years of imprisonment with 86 years suspended.

Nice of that judge to do that for him.

ICYMI

According to court documents in his recent case, Tyson sexually exploited two minor victims between 2021 and 2023, when he still should have been in prison.

Tyson met the first victim and his family in 2021, and earned enough trust to be allowed to take the victim on trips and have the child stay with him overnight and on weekends.

It was during a trip to a trampoline park with the first victim that the second victim came into the story.

The second victim began to join the first victim and Tyson on trips to hotels, resorts, and amusement parks, for which Tyson paid.

During these activities and trips, as well as at Tyson’s home, Tyson engaged in sexual relations with the second victim and took pictures of both minor victims while they were nude or mostly undressed and posed in sexualized positions in exchange for money.

Tyson faces a mandatory minimum of 35 years and up to life in prison when sentenced on July 29.

Based on the prior conviction, a life sentence seems to be very much in play here.