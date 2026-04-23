Series Preview: Baltimore Orioles return to Camden Yards, to face BoSox

The Baltimore Orioles took two of three at Kansas City to close out a 3-4 road trip on a high note, the highlight being the 7-5 win on Monday in a 12-inning game that saw the O’s record just one base hit in the first eight innings.

The Game 3 win on Wednesday was due to a six-run sixth, the big blow being a three-run, 452-foot homer off the bat of Coby Mayo.

The O’s (12-13) return home to Camden Yards to start a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox (9-15).

Schedule

Game 1: Friday, 7:05 p.m. (MASN)

BOS : Brayan Bello (1-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.93 WHIP)

: (1-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.93 WHIP) BAL: Dean Kremer (0-1, 4.09 ERA, 0.91 WHIP)

Game 2: Saturday, 4:05 p.m. (MASN)

BOS : Garrett Crochet (2-3, 7.88 ERA, 1.63 WHIP)

: (2-3, 7.88 ERA, 1.63 WHIP) BAL: Trevor Rogers (2-2, 4.08 ERA, 1.33 WHIP)

Game 3: Sunday, 1:35 p.m. (MASN)

BOS : Connelly Early (1-1, 2.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP)

: (1-1, 2.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP) BAL: Kyle Bradish (1-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.76 WHIP)

Bats to watch

Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu : .281 BA/.783 OPS, 3 HRs, 11 RBIs, 1.2 WAR

: .281 BA/.783 OPS, 3 HRs, 11 RBIs, 1.2 WAR Wilson Contreras: .263 BA/.829 OPS, 4 HRs, 12 RBIs, 1.0 WAR

Baltimore Orioles

Taylor Ward : .283 BA/.839 OPS, 1 HR, 11 RBIs, 1.1 WAR

: .283 BA/.839 OPS, 1 HR, 11 RBIs, 1.1 WAR Jeremiah Jackson: .295 BA/.830 OPS, 5 HRs, 19 RBIs, 0.8 WAR