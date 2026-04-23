Home Series Preview: Baltimore Orioles return to Camden Yards, to face BoSox
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Series Preview: Baltimore Orioles return to Camden Yards, to face BoSox

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Marcus Jones/stock.adobe.com

The Baltimore Orioles took two of three at Kansas City to close out a 3-4 road trip on a high note, the highlight being the 7-5 win on Monday in a 12-inning game that saw the O’s record just one base hit in the first eight innings.

The Game 3 win on Wednesday was due to a six-run sixth, the big blow being a three-run, 452-foot homer off the bat of Coby Mayo.

The O’s (12-13) return home to Camden Yards to start a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox (9-15).

Schedule

Game 1: Friday, 7:05 p.m. (MASN)

  • BOS: Brayan Bello (1-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.93 WHIP)
  • BAL: Dean Kremer (0-1, 4.09 ERA, 0.91 WHIP)

Game 2: Saturday, 4:05 p.m. (MASN)

  • BOS: Garrett Crochet (2-3, 7.88 ERA, 1.63 WHIP)
  • BAL: Trevor Rogers (2-2, 4.08 ERA, 1.33 WHIP)

Game 3: Sunday, 1:35 p.m. (MASN)

  • BOS: Connelly Early (1-1, 2.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP)
  • BAL: Kyle Bradish (1-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.76 WHIP)

Bats to watch

Boston Red Sox

  • Wilyer Abreu: .281 BA/.783 OPS, 3 HRs, 11 RBIs, 1.2 WAR
  • Wilson Contreras: .263 BA/.829 OPS, 4 HRs, 12 RBIs, 1.0 WAR

Baltimore Orioles

  • Taylor Ward: .283 BA/.839 OPS, 1 HR, 11 RBIs, 1.1 WAR
  • Jeremiah Jackson: .295 BA/.830 OPS, 5 HRs, 19 RBIs, 0.8 WAR

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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