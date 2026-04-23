#10 Virginia (29-13, 12-9 ACC) needs a series win at Pitt (25-14, 7-11 ACC) this weekend. Why I’m saying that: I just filled out my application for Regional and Super Regional tickets.

College baseball loses money already, but when you don’t make it to the NCAA Tournament, you really lose money.

To wit:

2025 : no NCAA, UVA Baseball reported a $3.5 million loss.

: no NCAA, reported a $3.5 million loss. 2024 : Regionals and Supers at home, trip to Omaha , was a $3.3 million loss.

: Regionals and Supers at home, trip to , was a $3.3 million loss. 2023: Regionals and Supers at home, trip to Omaha, was a $3.1 million loss.

OK, so, you lose gobs of money either way, but you miss out on between $200,000 and $400,000 in revenues if you don’t play some games at home in June.

D1Baseball.com, which ranked Virginia 10th this week, somehow has our ‘’Hoos as a two seed in the 2026 tournament, which doesn’t square up, but anyway.

Take two of three at Pitt and at Louisville, take at least two of three at home from Cal, no hiccups in the midweek, that would be 40-16 overall, 18-12 in the ACC, 7-6 in Quad 1, 19-11 in Quad ½.

The RPI is already at 16; sneak that up closer to 10 or 11, and our guys could be playing their way into Top 8 consideration.

First things first.

This weekend

All games broadcast on ACCNX.

Game 1: Friday, 6 p.m.

Pitt : Antonio Doganiero (5-2, 3.37 ERA, 1.27 WHIP)

: (5-2, 3.37 ERA, 1.27 WHIP) UVA: Henry Zatkowski (6-0, 4.08 ERA, 1.09 WHIP)

Game 2: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Pitt : TBA

: TBA UVA: Kyle Johnson (0-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP)

Game 3: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Pitt : Drew Lafferty (4-3, 5.83 ERA, 1.63 WHIP)

: (4-3, 5.83 ERA, 1.63 WHIP) UVA: John Paone (1-2, 5.45 ERA, 1.29 WHIP)

Pitt bats to watch for

Lorenzo Carrier : .385 BA/1.377 OPS, 15 HRs, 56 RBIs

: .385 BA/1.377 OPS, 15 HRs, 56 RBIs Carter Dierdorf : .292 BA/1.105 OPS, 8 HRs, 28 RBIs

: .292 BA/1.105 OPS, 8 HRs, 28 RBIs Caden Dullin : .369 BA/1.091 OPS, 10 HRs, 37 RBIs

: .369 BA/1.091 OPS, 10 HRs, 37 RBIs Joey Baran : .340 BA/1.060 OPS, 6 HRs, 32 RBIs

: .340 BA/1.060 OPS, 6 HRs, 32 RBIs Sebastian Pisacreta: .285 BA/.989 OPS, 12 HRs, 40 RBIs