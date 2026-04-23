Home UVA Baseball: #10 ‘Hoos head to Pitt to start stretch run toward June
Baseball

UVA Baseball: #10 ‘Hoos head to Pitt to start stretch run toward June

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
kyle johnson uva baseball
Photo: UVA Athletics

#10 Virginia (29-13, 12-9 ACC) needs a series win at Pitt (25-14, 7-11 ACC) this weekend. Why I’m saying that: I just filled out my application for Regional and Super Regional tickets.

College baseball loses money already, but when you don’t make it to the NCAA Tournament, you really lose money.

To wit:

  • 2025: no NCAA, UVA Baseball reported a $3.5 million loss.
  • 2024: Regionals and Supers at home, trip to Omaha, was a $3.3 million loss.
  • 2023: Regionals and Supers at home, trip to Omaha, was a $3.1 million loss.

OK, so, you lose gobs of money either way, but you miss out on between $200,000 and $400,000 in revenues if you don’t play some games at home in June.

D1Baseball.com, which ranked Virginia 10th this week, somehow has our ‘’Hoos as a two seed in the 2026 tournament, which doesn’t square up, but anyway.

Take two of three at Pitt and at Louisville, take at least two of three at home from Cal, no hiccups in the midweek, that would be 40-16 overall, 18-12 in the ACC, 7-6 in Quad 1, 19-11 in Quad ½.

The RPI is already at 16; sneak that up closer to 10 or 11, and our guys could be playing their way into Top 8 consideration.

First things first.

This weekend

All games broadcast on ACCNX.

Game 1: Friday, 6 p.m.

  • Pitt: Antonio Doganiero (5-2, 3.37 ERA, 1.27 WHIP)
  • UVA: Henry Zatkowski (6-0, 4.08 ERA, 1.09 WHIP)

Game 2: Saturday, 3 p.m.

  • Pitt: TBA
  • UVA: Kyle Johnson (0-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP)

Game 3: Sunday, 1 p.m.

  • Pitt: Drew Lafferty (4-3, 5.83 ERA, 1.63 WHIP)
  • UVA: John Paone (1-2, 5.45 ERA, 1.29 WHIP)

Pitt bats to watch for

  • Lorenzo Carrier: .385 BA/1.377 OPS, 15 HRs, 56 RBIs
  • Carter Dierdorf: .292 BA/1.105 OPS, 8 HRs, 28 RBIs
  • Caden Dullin: .369 BA/1.091 OPS, 10 HRs, 37 RBIs
  • Joey Baran: .340 BA/1.060 OPS, 6 HRs, 32 RBIs
  • Sebastian Pisacreta: .285 BA/.989 OPS, 12 HRs, 40 RBIs

Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Waynesboro: Attorney backs off threat to sue over affordable-housing grant
2 Mark Warner mourning the loss of his daughter, Madison, to Type 1 diabetes
3 Orange County, 60 percent-plus Trump in 2024, lost a major employer, because of Trump
4 Waynesboro: Number of unhoused seeking shelter up dramatically in recent months
5 Podcast: Quiet UVA Basketball portal season, UVA Baseball still in Top 10

Latest News

washington nationals
Baseball

Series Preview: Washington Nationals set for three with Chicago White Sox

Chris Graham
virginia beach oceanfront boardwalk atlantic avenue
State/National News

Court issues injunction blocking all-ages curfew on Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Chris Graham

The Virginia Beach Circuit Court issued a temporary restraining order pausing enforcement of an all-ages curfew for Friday night.

whit babcock virginia tech
Football

Whit Babcock announces ‘retirement’ as AD at Virginia Tech

Chris Graham

Tim Sands was the first domino to fall at the behest of the football booster lobby at Virginia Tech, and the second, Whit Babcock, fell on his sword today, announcing his, ahem, “retirement,” effective July 1.

two faces of ben cline
Politics

Ben Cline breaks his silence on failure to save his job from the gerrymander

Chris Graham
witchcraft
Politics

New Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao didn’t let witchcraft happen to Virginia, at least

Chris Graham
aaron roussell
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Roussell signs VCU transfer Mary-Anna Asare to backcourt

Chris Graham
radio car
Schools, Arts, Media

Rob Schilling is paid by WINA to hate the ‘Democratic Socialist Republic of Charlottesville’

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status