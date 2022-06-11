Rutledge dazzles in Firework Friday FredNat win

Jackson Rutledge turned in the best performance of his FredNat career so far, pitching six shutout innings with four strikeouts, and the FredNats held on to a 4-3 win on Firework Friday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Rutledge was facing off with the Carolina League leader in ERA in Will Dion from Lynchburg, and he out-dueled him. Dion pitched the first four innings scoreless, stranding five men in that time frame.

Fredericksburg finally broke through in the 5th inning to score Jacob Young and Viandel Peña to make it 2-0. Peña came through again in the 6th with a two out, two run single to stretch the lead to 4-0.

The Hillcats bounced back for three runs in the 7th, and the tying run was thrown out at the plate by Peña on a grounder. Riggs Threadgill got a hold, and Jack Sinclair stranded runners on the corners in the 9th inning to preserve the win for the FredNats, who improve to 29-26 on the season and secure at least four wins in this seven-game series with the Hillcats.

Fredericksburg is now tied with Lynchburg for 2nd in the Carolina League North Division, one game behind the Carolina Mudcats. The first half champion automatically makes the playoffs, and the first half ends on June 23.

First pitch between the Hillcats and FredNats tomorrow is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

