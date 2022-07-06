Rockingham County: Three seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on July 4

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County that occurred at 2:05 p.m. Monday along the 1900 block of Rinacas Corner Road.

A 2006 Mazda 6 was traveling east on Rinacas Corner Road when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed a solid centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with an embankment, and overturned.

The driver of the Mazda, a 28-year-old female, of Elkton, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

A passenger in the Mazda, a 32-year-old female, of Harrisonburg, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment. A second passenger in the Mazda, a 37-year-old female, of Elkton, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

No charges have been placed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.


