Rockbridge County: Improvements begin at I-81 Exit 205

VDOT has begun a $4.7 million project to reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety at the interchange of Interstate 81 and Route 606 (Raphine Road) at Exit 205 in Rockbridge County.

Virginia’s SMART SCALE program and the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program fund the project. It includes ramp extensions, turn lanes, shoulder widening and turning-radius improvements.

Overnight ramp closures are scheduled for several nights beginning Sept. 7. These allow contractors to place temporary concrete barriers along the ramps between southbound I-81 and Route 606. All work is weather permitting.

Virginia State Police will help enforce the ramp closures, which are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following locations:

7-9 (Tuesday through Thursday nights), the off-ramp from southbound I-81 to Route 606 will be closed. Southbound I-81 motorists who need to access Route 606 can take Exit 213A (Greenville) and then follow Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) south for about eight miles to Route 606.

(Tuesday through Thursday nights), the off-ramp from southbound I-81 to Route 606 will be closed. Southbound I-81 motorists who need to access Route 606 can take Exit 213A (Greenville) and then follow Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) south for about eight miles to Route 606. 14-16(Tuesday through Thursday nights), the on-ramp from Route 606 to southbound I-81 will be closed. Route 606 motorists who need to access southbound I-81 can take Route 606 east, Route 11 south and then Route 710 (Sterrett Road) west to the I-81 Exit 200 interchange at Fairfield.

Throughout the project, drivers can expect 24/7 shoulder closures on the I-81 ramps as well as flagging operations on Route 606. Flagger traffic control may take place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and during overnight hours from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Additional I-81 ramp closures are possible during this project. VDOT will notify the public about these closures and provide detour information.

On July 1, VDOT awarded a $4,695,094.60 contract to A & J Development and Excavation Inc. of Mount Crawford. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2022.

Additional information about the I-81 Exit 205 project is on the VDOT website at www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/rockbridge_county_-_route_606_at_i-81_exit_205.asp .

