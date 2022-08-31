Roby and Auerbach launch homers, but Squirrels fall short
The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to three hits, including two home runs, in their 8-4 loss against the Harrisburg Senators Tuesday night at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (57-63, 17-34) struck out 16 times against the Senators (47-73, 17-34) and have lost four of the last five games.
Harrisburg took a 1-0 lead in the first inning off an RBI single from Wilson Garcia.
With the bases loaded in the top of the second, Kai-Wei Teng (Loss, 5-11) walked in a run and Garcia brought home a runner from third with a groundout to give the Senators a 3-0 lead.
Sean Roby cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the second when he blasted a two-run home run off Harrisburg starter Seth Romero. It was Roby’s 24th home run of the season and his 20th at The Diamond.
The Senators extended their advantage to 5-2 when Jackson Cluff punched a two-RBI double to left-center field.
In the third inning, Brett Auerbach crushed a solo home run to left and moved the score to 5-3. Auerbach has five home runs and 15 RBIs over 20 games played in August.
Harrisburg made it a three-run game off an RBI double from Garcia in the sixth inning. Garcia finished the night with three RBIs and two hits.
Darren Baker lined an RBI double and Robert Hassell III brought home a run with a single to increase the Harrisburg lead to 8-3 in the eighth inning.
With two outs and a runner at second in the ninth inning, Armani Smith lined an RBI single into right-center to close the score to 8-4. Right fielder Trey Harris made a diving catch to secure the Harrisburg victory.
Reliever Luis Reyes (Win, 5-7) posted a career-high 12 strikeouts over 6.1 innings, holding Richmond to one hit and a walk.
Teng surrendered a career-high six walks, which tied a Flying Squirrels franchise record, in his start with five runs allowed and struck out five batters.
The homestand continues Wednesday with Back to Teaching Night for Chesterfield County and City of Richmond here teachers, administrators and support staff can receive a free General Admission ticket with a valid school ID (while supplies last, offer subject to change based on availability) presented by Chick-fil-A, Reynolds Community College and Chevy. It is also Wine and K-9s where fans can enjoy five-dollar glasses of wine from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and dogs are admitted free. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Right-hander Keaton Winn (1-1, 3.27) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg left-hander Tim Cate (1-3, 7.07).
