Richmond hammers franchise-record five homers in win

Off of a franchise-record five home runs and Sean Roby’s two-homer night, the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Altoona Curve, 10-6, in a come-from-behind win Wednesday night at The Diamond.

Richmond (3-2) set franchise records with four home runs in an inning and five home runs in a single game. They have totaled eight through the first five games of the 2022 season.

Trailing by one run in the fourth, Jacob Heyward launched a three-run homer to left field that put Richmond within a run at 5-4. Shane Matheny propelled the Flying Squirrels in front with a two-run home run off Altoona reliever Bear Bellomy (Loss, 0-1). Brandon Martorano lifted a solo homer in the next at-bat then Roby smashed his second home run to center to give Richmond a 9-5 advantage.

In the eighth, Robert Emery scored from second base off an Altoona throwing error that gave the Flying Squirrels a 10-6 advantage.

Roby started the home run parade with a solo shot in the second inning that tied the game, 1-1. It hit off the scoreboard at a projected 440 feet.

Altoona (2-3) gained an early lead in the second on an RBI single off Richmond starter Gray Fenter. Fenter struck out eight of 12 total batters faced in his first start of the season.

The Curve followed with a four-run fourth inning against reliever Ryan Walker (Win, 2-0).

Blake Rivera, John Russell and R.J. Dabovich held the Curve to one unearned run over 5.0 innings while stranding four runners.

Thursday is Dancing with the Squirrels Salute to Ballroom Dance and post-game In-Your-Face Fireworks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Left-hander Jake Dahlberg (0-0, 0.00) will make the start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by Altoona right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski (0-1, 12.27).

