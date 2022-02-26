Richmond Flying Squirrels hosting four job fairs ahead of 2022 season

The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host four job fairs in the coming weeks to fill part-time, game-day positions for the upcoming 2022 baseball season.

Positions are available in food & beverage, ticketing and other areas for the team’s home games from April through September. Information on the Flying Squirrels’ upcoming job fairs can be found here.

The job fairs will take place at The Diamond (3001 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230) on the following dates:

Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interested candidates can enter the stadium through the main gates next to Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Available positions include

Food and Beverage

Ticketing

Operations

Anyone interested in working with the Flying Squirrels can fill out the Candidate Information Form and return it to staffing@squirrelsbaseball.com. The Flying Squirrels’ 2022 game schedule can be found here.

The Flying Squirrels’ home opener is set for Tuesday, April 12 against the Altoona Curve. Opening Night group packages with special discounted rates are available now online here, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at The Diamond offices.