Home Richmond Flying Squirrels erupt for 12 runs in the 11th inning, in 18-6 win at Altoona
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Richmond Flying Squirrels erupt for 12 runs in the 11th inning, in 18-6 win at Altoona

Chris Graham
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richmond flying squirrels The Richmond Flying Squirrels, trailing 4-2 after seven innings, rallied to send the game to extras, then exploded for 12 (!) runs in the 11th, to post an 18-6 win at Altoona on Thursday.

The Squirrels (18-4) took advantage of three Curve errors and three bases-loaded walks, before Bo Davidson, the #7 rated prospect in the San Francisco Giants farm system, put the finishing touches on the inning with a three-run homer off position player Shawn Ross.

Scott Bandura (.348 BA, 1.033 OPS, 3 HRs, 23 RBIs) was 3-for-4 with three walks, a homer and three RBIs in the win.

Bandura was a seventh-round pick in 2023 out of Princeton.

Davidson (.230 BA/.765 OPS, 5 HRs, 15 RBIs), signed out of Caldwell Tech Community College in 2023, was 3-for-6 with a walk, the three-run homer, and four runs scored.

Jonah Cox (.397 BA/1.128 OPS, 3 HRs, 21 RBIs) was 1-for-5, to extend his on-base streak to 20 games.

Cox, a sixth-round pick in 2023 out of Oral Roberts, leads MiLB with his .397 batting average.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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