The Richmond Flying Squirrels, trailing 4-2 after seven innings, rallied to send the game to extras, then exploded for 12 (!) runs in the 11th, to post an 18-6 win at Altoona on Thursday.

The Squirrels (18-4) took advantage of three Curve errors and three bases-loaded walks, before Bo Davidson, the #7 rated prospect in the San Francisco Giants farm system, put the finishing touches on the inning with a three-run homer off position player Shawn Ross.

Scott Bandura (.348 BA, 1.033 OPS, 3 HRs, 23 RBIs) was 3-for-4 with three walks, a homer and three RBIs in the win.

Bandura was a seventh-round pick in 2023 out of Princeton.

Davidson (.230 BA/.765 OPS, 5 HRs, 15 RBIs), signed out of Caldwell Tech Community College in 2023, was 3-for-6 with a walk, the three-run homer, and four runs scored.

Jonah Cox (.397 BA/1.128 OPS, 3 HRs, 21 RBIs) was 1-for-5, to extend his on-base streak to 20 games.

Cox, a sixth-round pick in 2023 out of Oral Roberts, leads MiLB with his .397 batting average.