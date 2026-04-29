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UVA Baseball: Weather forces cancellation of Norfolk State midweek game

Chris Graham
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Photo: © JSirlin/stock.adobe.com

The forecast for rain and thunderstorms for Wednesday has led to the cancellation of today’s scheduled game between #23 Virginia and Norfolk State.

The game will not be rescheduled.

The ’Hoos (30-16, RPI: 20) return to action on Sunday with a doubleheader at home against Radford (21-19, RPI: 134).

Game 1 is slated for a 1 p.m. first pitch, with Game 2 following 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Both contests will be broadcast on ACCNX.

The forecast for Sunday: solid – high in Charlottesville at 67, 7 percent chance of rain.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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