The forecast for rain and thunderstorms for Wednesday has led to the cancellation of today’s scheduled game between #23 Virginia and Norfolk State.

The game will not be rescheduled.

The ’Hoos (30-16, RPI: 20) return to action on Sunday with a doubleheader at home against Radford (21-19, RPI: 134).

Game 1 is slated for a 1 p.m. first pitch, with Game 2 following 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Both contests will be broadcast on ACCNX.

The forecast for Sunday: solid – high in Charlottesville at 67, 7 percent chance of rain.