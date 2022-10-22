Pittsylvania County: Dry Fork man dies in single-vehicle crash on Friday

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality in Pittsylvania County on Friday.

A 1993 Chevrolet S-10 was traveling south on Route 626 at 7:15 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The Chevrolet was driven by Troy Lee Neal III, 59, of Dry For. Neal, who was not wearing his seatbelt, according to police, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.