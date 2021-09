One fatality in single-vehicle crash in Nelson County

Published Thursday, Sep. 16, 2021, 11:44 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Nelson County that occurred on Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. on Tye River Road, approximately 1 mile north of Richmond Highway.

A 2017 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on a 2000 Ford F-350.

The male driver of the Hyundai died at the scene.