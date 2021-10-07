ODU vs. Marshall: Game time, game notes for C-USA matchup

Published Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

Old Dominion University football heads to Huntington, W.Va., to take on Marshall at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Old Dominion (1-4, 0-1 C-USA) at Marshall (2-3, 0-1 C-USA)
Date  Saturday, Oct. 9 • 2 p.m. ET • Huntington, W. Va. • Joan C. Edwards Stadium
Where to Watch  CBSSN on Facebook
Listen  ODU Sports Radio Network
Series  Marshall leads 5-1
Game Notes  Old Dominion      Marshall

ODU team notes

  • odu logoODU trailed 17-0 late in the first half but scored three-straight touchdowns to take a 21-20 lead into the fourth quarter, but UTEP’s Deion Hankins scored from three yards to put the Miners up 28-21. ODU drove to the UTEP 38 with 30 seconds left but D.J. Mack’s fourth down pass fell incomplete.
  • Fourth the fourth time in five games ODU blocked a punt, this time Isaiah Spencer’sblock was returned 11 yards by AC Whitefor a touchdown that gave ODU its 21-20 lead.
  • Mack completed 20-of-34  passes for 194 yards and a touchdown and interception. He also carried 10 times for 21 yards and a touchdown.
  • Zack Kuntzcaught a career-high eight passes for 54 yards.
  • In his first career start, linebacker Jason Hendersonregistered a career-best 10 tackles.
  • Linebacker Jordan Younghad eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He is fourth in school history with 281 career tackles. He is 60 stops away from tying Craig Wilkins‘ school record of 340 career tackles.

