ODU releases football schedule: Opens with Virginia Tech on Sept. 2

Published Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, 10:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Old Dominion University football hosts Virginia Tech on Friday, Sept 2 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium to highlight its 2022 schedule.

“I am confident that Monarch Nation shares my excitement and pride for what is, without a doubt, the best football schedule in our program’s history. Coach Rahne and his staff continue to build and grow our program to national prominence, similar to the stature of our academic programs and research efforts,” ODU President Brian O. Hemphill said. “The 2022 schedule is yet another positive step forward in our pursuit of becoming one of the nation’s elite college football programs. I look forward to experiencing a sold out S.B. Ballard Stadium for each and every home game this fall. It is a great time to be a Monarch! GO MONARCHS!”

For the first time since 2011 and first since becoming an FBS program, the Monarchs will play four in-state schools, including three at home, to highlight the 2022 slate.

The schedule is a balanced one for the Monarchs, as it features two home games each in September, October and November. ODU plays eight teams that qualified for bowl games in 2021, including three, Virginia Tech, Marshall and Liberty, at home.

“ODU football is back. And I don’t mean we are back to just playing football. ODU football is back and bigger and better than ever. ODU football has tons of energy and momentum headed into 2022 from winning our last five regular season games last fall and qualifying for the Myrtle Beach Bowl – which in and of itself was a thrill of a lifetime for over 5,000 traveling ODU fans,” ODU Director of Athletics Dr. Wood Selig said.

“ODU is also back in the business of bringing the best regional rivals and top flight FBS football competition to Hampton Roads. If you need your college football itch scratched, ODU football is the team you want to follow and S.B. Ballard Stadium is the place you want to be this fall. What an exceptional home schedule. From a pure fan interest standpoint, few home football schedules in the country will rival the line up that ODU football will provide with many of the nation’s elite programs featured in a balanced schedule of two home games in each of the three months of the college football season,” Selig said.

The Monarchs open the campaign Friday, Sept. 2 against Virginia Tech. It will be Virginia Tech’s first appearance in Norfolk since ODU stunned the No. 13 Hokies 49-35 in 2018.

“How about a sizzling launching for all of this Monarch football excitement with a primetime Friday night match up with Virginia Tech on the Friday of Labor Day weekend. ODU football is truly back and we want our Monarch fans back and filling the stands each and every game this fall. It is our time,” Selig said.

Schedule highlights

ODU will hit the road for back-to-back away games at East Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 10 and at Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Monarchs return home on Saturday, Sept. 24 against Arkansas State. This will be the first meeting between ODU and the Red Wolves.

ODU concludes its nonconference slate on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Liberty.

Following a bye, the Monarchs travel to Conway, South Carolina to take on Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Monarchs played in the Myrtle Beach Bowl to conclude last season and will play Coastal for the second time in school history. The two teams met in 2012 in the FCS playoffs, a 63-35 victory for ODU.

Old Dominion returns home to face another former FCS nemesis on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern bounced ODU from the 2011 and 2012 FCS playoffs in a pair of entertaining games. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2012.

The Monarchs are back on the road on Saturday, Oct. 29 to face former CAA conference foe, Georgia State. ODU is 3-0 all-time against the Panthers.

ODU wraps up the home schedule with back-to-back games against Marshall and James Madison. Marshall comes to ODU on Saturday, Nov. 5 and will be be the Herd’s first time in Norfolk since 2018.

JMU returns to Norfolk for the first time since 2011, which was a thriller, a 23-20 ODU win. The regular season finale against the Dukes will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12. ODU is 2-0 all-time against JMU.

ODU will end the regular season with a pair of contests at Appalachian State and at South Alabama. The Monarchs head to Boone on Saturday, Nov. 19 and finish the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 26 at South Alabama. This will be the first meeting on the gridiron between ODU and South Alabama.

Season tickets

ODU also announced today that season ticket sales and renewals are now available for purchase. In what will be ODU’s most anticipated home schedule, the Monarchs host three in-state opponents in Virginia Tech, Liberty, and JMU, along with Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, and Marshall.

ODU Football season tickets start at $150 for bench back seats and $300 for chair back seats, with no seat membership fee included. Ticket holders from the 2021 season may now renew their seats online through their YNotTix.com account or by calling 757-683-3360. The renewal deadline for football season tickets is May 1. ODAF Game Plans will be hitting mailboxes in mid- to late-March and will provide detailed information on ticket pricing, seat locations and individual ODAF giving.

Although there is no seat membership fee, chair back seats will be in high demand and priority will be given to Old Dominion Athletic Foundation members. Call ODAF with any questions: 757-683-6963.

If you’re a returning season ticket holder, you can keep your seats as long as you renew by May 1. You may also can seek to upgrade your seats to another section.

ODU will not be re-seating the stadium in the future.

Season ticket holders who renew or purchase their seats by the May 1 renewal deadline will be able to choose to have their season tickets printed and mailed to their location, or have mobile tickets delivered electronically to their email address. All premium areas will use printed tickets or wristbands for access. All tickets will be delivered in August, regardless of purchase date.

Due to the high demand, ODU Athletics intends to only sell season tickets for the Virginia Tech game on Sept. 2. Fans wishing to attend the Virginia Tech game are encouraged to purchase season tickets to ensure their admission to this highly-anticipated game.

2022 ODU football schedule

Date Opponent Location Time Sept. 2 Virginia Tech Norfolk, Va. TBA Sept. 10 at East Carolina Greenville, N.C. TBA Sept. 17 at Virginia Charlottesville, Va. TBA Sept. 24 Arkansas State Norfolk, Va. TBA Oct. 1 Liberty Norfolk, Va. TBA Oct. 15 at Coastal Carolina Conway, S.C. TBA Oct. 22 Georgia Southern Norfolk, Va. TBA Oct. 29 at Georgia State Atlanta, Ga. TBA Nov. 5 Marshall Norfolk, Va. TBA Nov. 12 James Madison Norfolk, Va. TBA Nov. 19 at Appalachian State Boone, N.C. TBA Nov. 26 at South Alabama Mobile, Ala. TBA