Home Manny Diaz signs extension at Duke: No money details, but it goes through 2031
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Manny Diaz signs extension at Duke: No money details, but it goes through 2031

Chris Graham
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Manny Diaz. Photo: Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire

Duke signed football coach Manny Diaz to an extension that will, in theory, keep him at the school through the end of the 2031 season.

Terms of the deal were not made public, so, no idea on how much money is involved, or the buyout in case he gets a better offer, which is coming.

“Manny Diaz is exactly the right leader at exactly the right time for Duke University,” AD Nina King said in a statement on Thursday. “His clear vision for Duke football, deep understanding of our student-athletes and strong alignment with campus and athletics leadership have positioned us for sustained success in the years ahead.

“We are incredibly proud to have him leading the Blue Devils, and with his passion, integrity and expertise, Duke football will continue to pursue excellence on and off the field well into the future,” King said.

Diaz led Duke to an improbable ACC championship in 2025, sneaking the Dookies into the game in Charlotte on the last night of the regular season, then game-planning his ass off to pull the 27-20 upset of Virginia in OT.

The job Diaz and his staff – and his team – did to win that one, three weeks after enduring a 34-17 thumping in Durham in a regular-season matchup – that was impressive.

The ’Hoos had to rally from 10 down in the final five minutes just to get to the OT.

Diaz’s teams are 18-9 in his two seasons at the school.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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