UVA Football alum Dontayvion Wicks is headed to the Philadelphia Eagles, who are trading two draft picks to land the wideout from the Green Bay Packers.

Per ESPN, the Eagles are going to sign Wicks, a 2022 UVA Football alum, to a one-year, $12.5 million extension.

Wicks was heading into the final year of his rookie contract, but is now under contract through the 2027 season.

Wicks was among the big mistakes of Year 1 of the Tony Elliott era. The overhaul of the offense from the record-setting 2021 group dropped his targets from 93 to 72, and his receptions went from 57 in 2021 to 30 in 2022.

Despite this, Green Bay took Wicks in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and in three seasons with the Packers, he recorded 108 catches on 180 targets, 78 for first downs, 1,328 receiving yards, and 11 TDs.

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