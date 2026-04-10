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UVA Football: 2022 alum Dontayvion Wicks traded to Philadelphia Eagles

Chris Graham
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dontayvion wicks
Dontayvion Wicks. Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA Football alum Dontayvion Wicks is headed to the Philadelphia Eagles, who are trading two draft picks to land the wideout from the Green Bay Packers.

Per ESPN, the Eagles are going to sign Wicks, a 2022 UVA Football alum, to a one-year, $12.5 million extension.

Wicks was heading into the final year of his rookie contract, but is now under contract through the 2027 season.

Wicks was among the big mistakes of Year 1 of the Tony Elliott era. The overhaul of the offense from the record-setting 2021 group dropped his targets from 93 to 72, and his receptions went from 57 in 2021 to 30 in 2022.

Despite this, Green Bay took Wicks in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and in three seasons with the Packers, he recorded 108 catches on 180 targets, 78 for first downs, 1,328 receiving yards, and 11 TDs.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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