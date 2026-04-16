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UVA Football: Home opener with Norfolk State moved to a Friday night

Chris Graham
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UVA Football coach Tony Elliott. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

The UVA Football home opener, in Week 2, with Norfolk State, a bad FCS program, won one game last year, has been moved to a Friday night, for some reason.

Not for TV – the press release announcing the date change made clear that “a kick time and television designation will be announced at a later date.”

It’s fair to presume nonetheless that the date change, to Friday, Sept. 11, was made with TV in mind.

I can smell ACC Network being in town for this stinker of a matchup.

This one will be the second game of the 2026 season for the ‘Hoos.

The first game is the one that was originally slated to be a home game, with NC State, but was moved to Brazil, apparently for free, because I’ve tried several times to get a copy of an amended contract for the game, and the FOIA office at UVA keeps telling me that there are no records responsive to those requests.

Either way, the Brazil game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, unless we’re about to be told that the game is being moved to a Wednesday.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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