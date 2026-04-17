Home UVA Football: Former ‘Hoo Jacob Rodriguez named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year
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UVA Football: Former ‘Hoo Jacob Rodriguez named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year

Chris Graham
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jacob rodriguez uva football
Grant Misch and Jacob Rodriguez celebrate Virginia’s 30-28 win at Miami in 2021. Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA Football fans, squinting hard, might remember a guy named Jacob Rodriguez, who was one of Robert Anae’s swiss-army knife QBs as a true freshman in 2021, getting 182 snaps, mostly in the backfield and at receiver.

Rodriguez hit the transfer portal after the 2021 season, and landed at Texas Tech, where the coaches had the common sense to move him to his natural position, linebacker.

He worked himself into being a two-time All-Big 12 selection, with 107 tackles in 2024 and 124 tackles and four INTs in 2025.

And on Thursday night, Rodriguez was named the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year at a ceremony in Arlington, Texas.

The honor is given to the FBS player who best demonstrates an outstanding record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship.

“I am really honored to present the ninth annual Collegiate Man of the Year to Jacob Rodriguez,” said Witten, a college star at Tennessee and NFL star with the Dallas Cowboys, who ranks second in all-time career receptions and receiving yards by an NFL tight end.

Rodriguez, Witten said, “has been a true example of a great leader in his time at Texas Tech, not only becoming one of the best players in the nation, but in establishing himself as someone who set the standard for his program in the community, in the locker room and at home.”

“He had some real challenges with how his college career began, but he persevered to become an inspiration to so many. He is a perfect example of what a college student-athlete can be,” Witten said.

Rodriguez was the recipient of the Bednarik Award, presented to the top defensive player in all of college football, and he received the third-most first-place votes for the Heisman.

Also an Academic All-Big 12 honoree, Rodriguez’s wife, Emma, is an active-duty helicopter pilot stationed in Kansas. He has been involved in several visits to local schools and with Habitat for Humanity.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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