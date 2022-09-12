Nottoway County: Three dead in crash involving tractor-trailer
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Nottoway County that occurred Saturday at 9:01 p.m. at the intersection of West Colonial Trail and Cellar Creek Road.
A 2005 Honda Accord was traveling south on Cellar Creek Road when it failed to stop for the posted stop sign. The vehicle pulled onto West Colonial Trail and into the path of a westbound tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer swerved in an attempt to avoid the Honda, but the two vehicles collided. The Honda came to rest in the median.
The Honda’s male driver, Francisco Joseph Allen, 61, of Kenbridge, and two passengers – Jacinta Maria Rosa Sanchez, 19, of Kenbridge, and Robert Eugene Pennington, 41, of Kenbridge – all died at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Randy Lee Marable of Saxe, was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.