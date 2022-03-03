Norfolk Tides announce 2022 promo schedule: Fireworks, matinees, more

The Norfolk Tides have announced their 2022 promotional schedule, which features 12 postgame fireworks shows and 10 12:05 Business Special matinees.

Individual tickets will go on sale Monday, March 7 at 10 am, with fans able to purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park Box Office, online at NorfolkTides.com or TicketMaster.com.

Traditional favorites include Bark in the Park (April 24, May 25, Aug. 31, Sept. 18), Turn-Back-The-Clock Night (July 12, Aug. 30), Copa de la Diversión nights (April 23, June 4, Sept. 17), Star Wars Night (July 1), Armed Forces Night (May 14), Marine Corps Night (June 18), Coast Guard Night (Aug. 5), Navy Night (Aug. 20) and Air Force Night (Sept. 16).

Also returning to the promotional schedule are Pride Night (June 15), Margaritaville Night (July 2), Wands & Wizards Night (Aug. 19), Princess Night (Aug. 21) and Happy Hour $2 Beers (July 14 and Aug. 4).

New to the promotional schedule this season is Marvel’s “Defenders of the Diamond” Game (Aug. 6), an appearance by actress Kate Flannery, Meredith from “The Office” (June 28), and a Celebration of International Bacon Day (Sept. 3), which includes a hat giveaway.

Fans can take home giveaways like a throwback Tidewater Tides baseball cap (Sept. 16), beach towel (July 15), youth jersey (July 1), an Adley Rutschman bobblehead (June 3), and three packs of baseball cards (Aug. 2, Aug. 16, Sept. 4).

Also returning to the promotional schedule in 2022 are Wine Down Wednesdays. Kids can also run the bases at Harbor Park after every game, weather permitting. Additional promotions will be added to the schedule throughout the season.

Single game tickets start at $14 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $15. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $12. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.

Norfolk opens the 2022 regular season on Tuesday, April 5 with a 6:35 game vs. Charlotte to start a 150-game season. Individual game tickets will go on sale on March 7 at 10 am. Fans can purchase 2022 season tickets, including the 18-game plan, by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information.