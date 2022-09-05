Norfolk gets second shutout of week to stay hot
The Norfolk Tides (61-67) shutout the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (69-60), 10-0, on Sunday at Harbor Park. The Tides won the series, 5-1, and won the season series, 7-5. The Tides have won seven of their last nine games.
The offense didn’t take their time to get started, as Norfolk put up four in the second inning. Jordan Westburg hit a two-run single to break the scoring open, followed by a two-run triple by Joey Ortiz to make it 4-0.
For the second half of the game, Norfolk caught fire. They added a run in the sixth when Ramon Rodriguez hit an RBI single. The Tides would then put up a five-spot in the seventh to sink the dagger in the series. Robert Neustrom started the scoring in the inning with a two-run double. Cadyn Grenier followed later in the inning with a two-run double. Rodriguez capped the scoring with another RBI single, capping the 10-0 shutout.
Norfolk’s pitching was great throughout the game in the shutout. Starter Chris Vallimont earned his fourth win of the season, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings an allowed four hits and a walk while striking out five. The Tides would use four relievers from there without allowing a hit, with Louis Head, Morgan McSweeney, Logan Gillaspie and Cole Uvila each throwing an inning.
The Tides have an off-day for Labor Day tomorrow before a six-game set starts at Memphis on Tuesday. Neither team has announced their probables for the series yet.