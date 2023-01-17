Youth lobbyists begin 2023 effort for gun reform in the United States

More than 20 new members joined Team ENOUGH in lobbying for stronger gun safety legislation in 2023.

Team ENOUGH is Brady’s youth-led initiative, and its 2023 Virginia Lobbying Collective is the only youth-led group lobbying for gun reform in the United States.

The Collective trains the next generation of American advocates and activists about working with elected officials to pass gun violence prevention laws. Team ENOUGH also has collective in Washington, D. C., Florida and California.

“We are so excited for Brady to bolster the youth movement against gun violence with this new class of inspiring and impactful Lobbying Collective leaders and members,” Brady President Kris Brown said.

This year’s collective will focus on combatting NRA-backed legislation that threatens to repeal the commonwealth’s evidence-based gun violence prevention laws, including a 30-day waiting period for firearm purchases, a “red flag law” that is proven to keep guns away from those who show signs of using them for harm, a permit requirement for concealed handgun carry and banning firearms on and around the Virginia state capitol.

“Generation Z has experienced time and time again the consequences of gun violence in America, including the recent shooting at the University of Virginia,” Brown said. “No generation is more eager or well equipped to advocate for gun safety legislation in our country. I look forward to seeing the success this year’s lobbying collective will bring.”