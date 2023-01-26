Countries

news
Culture

WTJU 91.1 FM annual folk marathon features eight live performances

Crystal Graham
Published:

wtju radio logoWTJU’s annual folk marathon returns Feb. 6-12 with a week of round-the-clock folk, roots and world music, specially curated by dozens of volunteer radio DJs.

“WTJU is the radio companion for this music-loving community, and that’s definitely true during our folk marathon,” said Nathan Moore, WTJU General Manager. “Connection to local music is always a hallmark of WTJU programming, and we’re gearing up for eight live performances in seven days.”

Live performances will air on 91.1 FM, audio stream at wtju.net and smart speakers, and video streaming at WTJU’s Facebook Live and YouTube channels.

Performances include:

  • RAMONA & THE HOLY SMOKES. Monday, February 6, 8 – 9 p.m. Live original honky tonk.
  • BOB GIRARD & CHARLIE PASTORFIELD. Tuesday, February 7, 8 – 9 p.m. Local music legends for half a century.
  • BUZZARD HOLLOW BOYS. Wednesday, February 8, 8 – 9 p.m. Electrified folk, roots, and swing.
  • OTRA VEZ. Thursday, February 9, 8 – 9 p.m. Original, genre-defying exploration of Latin music
  • JIM WAIVE. Friday, February 10, 8 – 9 p.m. Film and country music star returns after a 3-year hiatus
  • BRIMS. Saturday, February 11, 10 a.m – 12 p.m. Members of the Blue Ridge Irish Music School (BRIMS) Trad Ensemble and Dancers
  • MAMA TRIED. Saturday, February 11, 2 – 4 p.m. Two hours of the Grateful Dead and associated vibes
  • BROWN SUGAR. Saturday, February 11, 8 – 9 p.m. Black American folk music, featuring Ti Ames and Leslie M. Scott-Jones on vocals

The folk marathon is one of the WTJU’s key fundraisers. Listener donations keep community radio alive and vibrant throughout the year.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

