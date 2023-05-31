Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newswoodbridge metalworks headquarters hosts discussion on small business challenges
Virginia

Woodbridge metalworks headquarters hosts discussion on small business challenges

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Hoda Bogdan – stock.adobe.com)

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger of Virginia visited the Woodbridge headquarters of Emerald Ironworks.

She joined a conversation with small business leaders as part of the Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses Voices’ “Small Business. America’s Future” policymaker series.

Discussion included challenges and opportunities faced by small businesses in today’s economy.

“One of my top priorities is growing Virginia’s economy — and a big part of this focus means supporting our small businesses and their employees. Today, I want to thank Emerald Ironworks for hosting this event and sharing the stories and concerns of small businesses in our region,” Spanberger said. “Virginia’s small businesses have faced many challenges and moments of adversity over the past few years — but they’ve come out stronger. I look forward to continuing these conversations about increasing opportunity, cutting red tape, and leveling the playing field for our small businesses and entrepreneurs.”

A tour of the headquarters was led by Emerald Ironworks Owner and President Justin Pigott, who is a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. Also in the group were 10,000 Small Businesses alumni Vernon Green of GCubed Enterprises, Logan Leonard of Fredericksburg Fences and Manisha Morris of MSM Technology.

Issues discussed included affordable capital, workforce challenges, inflation and competition with larger businesses for contracting and other opportunities. According to Spanberger, the small business owners also talked about what Washington needs to do to reauthorize the Small Business Administration for the first time since 2000.

“It was an honor to host Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and fellow Virginia small business owners here at Emerald Ironworks. Small businesses have faced significant challenges over the last several years, but we are resilient by nature,” Pigott said. He said he was impressed with her sincere interest in the specifics of what Emerald Ironworks does, the political issues business owners face and how she can assist.”

The policymaker series focuses on the future of small businesses in America and the increasingly urgent need to reauthorize and modernize the Small Business Administration for the first time in 23 years to address the challenges of today and tomorrow. The “Small Business. America’s Future.” policymaker series will emphasize the need for the Small Business Administration to:

  • Modernize technical assistance and entrepreneurial development programs to reflect today’s technology;
  • Ensure that access to capital programs meet the various financing needs of small businesses to continue to grow and attract investment;
  • Expand federal procurement opportunities for more small businesses to do business with the government;
  • Build a more responsive customer support center to ensure that questions and inquiries do not go unanswered; and
  • Develop a 21st century communications and marketing strategy to bring more awareness to the resources available for small businesses.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Update: Augusta County Board of Supervisors to meet behind closed doors on Friday
2 Youngkin postures for president with move to send National Guard troops to Texas
3 U.S. death rate reaches all-time record due to alcohol, drugs and suicide
4 Virginia is for history lovers: My four decades as a Virginian nurtured my love for history
5 Tony Khan playing AEW star CM Punk’s status for ‘Collision’ debut close to the vest

Latest News

police
Virginia

Ashland Police lead search for 16-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday

Chris Graham
hurricane season
Virginia

Digital preparedness tips to get Virginians ready for busy Atlantic hurricane season

Crystal Graham

The official Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1, and with anywhere from 11-17 named storms expected this year, it’s never too early to prepare your family for possible storms.

hate speech
Sports

Samantha Ponder, Trevor Williams only want ‘fairness,’ ‘respect’ for certain people

Chris Graham

Liberty alum Samantha Ponder – you didn’t know that about her, but now that you do, things she says make more sense, right? – is the latest sports personality to come out as anti-LGBTQ.

missing
Virginia

Police looking for missing Salem 14-year-old who may be heading to North Carolina

Chris Graham
school
Virginia

Leesburg substitute teacher charged with public intoxication at high school

Chris Graham
gun violence
Local

Rally to address national gun violence planned at Augusta County Courthouse Friday

Crystal Graham
Sports

PETA calls for suspension of horseracing at Churchill Downs, decision pending from HISA

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy