Women’s Soccer: Second-half equalizer pulls UVA into 1-1 draw with #17 Duke
Women’s Soccer: Second-half equalizer pulls UVA into 1-1 draw with #17 Duke

Chris Graham
A second-half goal from Maggie Cagle drew UVA even, as the ‘Hoos fought #17 Duke to a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.

After a first half that saw chances at a premium, Duke (5-3-2, 1-1-2 ACC) capitalized on a turnover in the defensive third right out of the gates to start the second half. Maggie Graham started the counter with a ball to Kat Rader that was played over to Dieynaba Ndaw near the six for the score that hit the left post and caromed across the goal and into the side netting by the back post.

The Cavaliers (5-2-4, 0-2-2 ACC) evened things in the 54th minute with a goal from Maggie Cagle.

Following a corner, the Cavaliers reset as a clearance attempt by Duke was intercepted and poked out wide by Allie Ross to Yuna McCormack. McCormack then served the ball to the back post to Cagle for the finish between the keeper and the post.

Cagle’s goal was her sixth of the season to tie for the team lead, and she leads the team with 16 points.

Ross notched her second career assist and McCormack her fourth on the Cagle goal.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

