Winchester: VDOT gathers public input on urbanized segment of Route 522

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) seeks feedback to support a transportation study assessing potential solutions on the urbanized segment of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) from Echo Lane to the Winchester city limits.

The study will focus on safety and multimodal access on Route 522 in Winchester. The corridor includes several crash hot spots as well as barriers to use for people walking to destinations such as nearby activity centers.

VDOT invites residents and travelers to learn more and take an online survey which is available through May 19, 2025. Community input received will help the study team identify existing issues along the study corridor and develop recommendations for potential improvements that will be evaluated and presented during the next phase of the study, which will include another opportunity for public comment.

Comments may also be sent to [email protected] or to Brad Reed, Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

The study is conducted as part of the Project Pipeline program, which was created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB). Project Pipeline is a performance-based planning program to identify cost-effective solutions to multimodal transportation needs in Virginia. Project Pipeline is led by Virginia’s Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment (OIPI), in collaboration with VDOT and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT).

The study is expected to be completed in summer 2026, but does not set construction dates for any improvements. The study will recommend projects, solutions, and investment strategies that may be considered for statewide funding programs such as SMART SCALE, Revenue Sharing and Virginia Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), as well as regional and local funding sources.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

