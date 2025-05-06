Frederick County: Online survey gathers public input on rural segment of Route 522

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is seeking feedback to support a transportation study assessing potential solutions on the rural segment of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) from Red Oak Road to Echo Lane west of Route 37.

The study will focus on safety and capacity preservation of Route 522 in Frederick County. The corridor has several crash hot spots with issues related to high speeds and running off the road.

VDOT invites residents and travelers to learn more and take an online survey which is available through May 19, 2025. Community input received through the survey will help the study team identify existing issues along the study corridor and develop recommendations for potential improvements that will be evaluated and presented during the next phase of the study, which will include another opportunity for public comment.

Comments may also be sent to [email protected] or to Brad Reed, Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

The study is conducted as part of the Project Pipeline program, which was created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB). Project Pipeline is a performance-based planning program to identify cost-effective solutions to multimodal transportation needs in Virginia. Project Pipeline is led by Virginia’s Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment (OIPI), in collaboration with VDOT and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT).

The study is expected to be completed in summer 2026; it does not set construction dates for any improvements. The study will recommend projects, solutions, and investment strategies that may be considered for statewide funding programs such as SMART SCALE, Revenue Sharing, and Virginia Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), as well as regional and local funding sources.