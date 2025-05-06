Home Frederick County: Online survey gathers public input on rural segment of Route 522
Government, Virginia

Frederick County: Online survey gathers public input on rural segment of Route 522

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
online survey
(© MclittleStock – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is seeking feedback to support a transportation study assessing potential solutions on the rural segment of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) from Red Oak Road to Echo Lane west of Route 37.

The study will focus on safety and capacity preservation of Route 522 in Frederick County. The corridor has several crash hot spots with issues related to high speeds and running off the road.

VDOT invites residents and travelers to learn more and take an online survey which is available through May 19, 2025. Community input received through the survey will help the study team identify existing issues along the study corridor and develop recommendations for potential improvements that will be evaluated and presented during the next phase of the study, which will include another opportunity for public comment.

Comments may also be sent to [email protected] or to Brad Reed, Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

The study is conducted as part of the Project Pipeline program, which was created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB). Project Pipeline is a performance-based planning program to identify cost-effective solutions to multimodal transportation needs in Virginia. Project Pipeline is led by Virginia’s Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment (OIPI), in collaboration with VDOT and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT).

The study is expected to be completed in summer 2026; it does not set construction dates for any improvements. The study will recommend projects, solutions, and investment strategies that may be considered for statewide funding programs such as SMART SCALE, Revenue Sharing, and Virginia Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), as well as regional and local funding sources.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 Youngkin vetoes Right to Contraception Act: Reproductive choice remains under attack
2 Three Southwest Virginia corrections officers stabbed by MS-13 gang members
3 Tony Bennett-to-San Antonio not happening: Spurs name Johnson head coach
4 Baltimore Orioles GM Mike Elias needs to adjust his approach to get the O’s to the next level
5 UVA Swimming great Gretchen Walsh breaks her own 100m butterfly world record

Latest News

uva tony bennett and staff
Basketball

Report: UVA Basketball alum Jason Williford gets job at Georgetown

Chris Graham
Education, Government, Local

Staunton: JMU architectural students share Wharf Lot designs with community

Rebecca Barnabi

The Lewis Creek Watershed Advisory Committee works to protect Lewis Creek and keep it clean, while also engaging residents in conservation.

business money
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Glenn Youngkin, shocker, signs bill banning junk fees into law

Chris Graham

Glenn Youngkin, the $400 million net worth guy, whose default has always been, anything to help business screw people, the environment, the rest, for profit, actually did the right thing for once.

Arts, Local

Live Arts Theater presents new works in three-weeks of ‘Waterworks’

Rebecca Barnabi
blue ridge parkway
Government, Local, Virginia

Expect delays with Blue Ridge Parkway resurfacing work starting next week

Chris Graham
mark carney donald trump canada
Politics

Mark Carney to Donald Trump: Canada ‘won’t be for sale, ever’

Chris Graham
uva basketball coach ryan odom
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Why is Ryan Odom targeting so many top Euro players?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status