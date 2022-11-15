Williams: UVA Athletics will be able to help players attend funerals of fallen teammates

Members of the Virginia Football family have three funerals to attend in the next couple of weeks, spread out across three states.

The NCAA won’t step in the way of UVA Athletics helping players who want to be there for their fallen teammates and their families.

“The rules are permissive, so we’ll do whatever it takes that helps our players heal and support the families of our three players,” Athletics Director Carla Williams said at a Tuesday press conference.

Devin Chandler was a native of Huntersville, N.C. Lavel Davis Jr. was from Dorcester, S.C. D’Sean Perry was from Miami.

I still can’t believe that we have to speak of them in the past tense now.

Coach Tony Elliott, addressing the funerals, addressed the logistics involved with getting student-athletes and staffers to be able to be there for their teammates and their families.

“This is a life situation here,” Elliott said. “I haven’t given much thought beyond. OK, we don’t even know those details at this time. My initial thought is to support them in whatever they decide that they want to do and support the families.

“Because again, not only is this community impacted, but I think about the community in North Carolina, the community in Florida, and the community in South Carolina that are impacted by this tragic event,” Elliott said.