Waynesboro Schools to host Back to School Bash Sunday at Kate Collins Middle

Rebecca Barnabi
Courtesy of Waynesboro Schools.

Waynesboro Schools will host the second session of its 5th Annual Back to School Bash on Sunday, July 27, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Kate Collins Middle School, 1625 Ivy Street in Waynesboro.

The first session, held July 20, offered families a strong start to back-to-school preparations. The upcoming event will provide another opportunity for students and families to connect with school staff, connect with community partners and get ready for the school year ahead.

“The way our community rallied to support our students last year was truly amazing. I am proud to be a part of the great work going on in Waynesboro Public Schools. I am looking forward to doing it all again this year,” Waynesboro Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ryan Barber said.

The Back to School Bash in 2024 welcomed 1,441 participants, an increase of 111 from 2023. The event was made possible through the efforts of more than 245 Waynesboro Schools staff members, volunteers and community partners. The school system looks forward to continuing the tradition of support and celebration as the 2025-2026 school year approaches.

Additional highlights from the 2024 event were:
● 248 children received haircuts, braids and styles from 17 hairdressers and stylists
● 79 sports physicals were provided in partnership with Augusta Health and Rockingham Memorial
● School registration assistance was provided for hundreds of students
● Approximately 10,000 lbs. of fresh fruits, vegetables and non-perishables were available for families
● Approximately 35 community organizations participated in the two weekend events.

The vision of the event is to remove barriers for students and families that make the start of a new school year stressful. At the event, Waynesboro Schools will again provide opportunities for students to receive haircuts from local stylists and healthcare providers will be available to provide school physicals and immunizations.

Families will also be able to access forms to request assistance for school supplies, clothing or other medical needs. Healthy fruits and vegetables will also be available, along with numerous community resources, fun and games for students of all ages.

In order to provide the best experience for families, the school system requests pre-registration online.

Save the dates: Waynesboro Schools' Back To School Bash scheduled

Waynesboro Schools staff, volunteers prepare for Back to School Bash

 

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

