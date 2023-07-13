Save the dates: Waynesboro Schools’ Back To School Bash scheduled

Waynesboro Schools will hold its 2023 Back To School Bash on Sundays, July 23 and July 30 at Kate Collins Middle School.

Twenty-five community organizations will be in the school’s cafeteria ready to share information.

“There’s just lots of ways to get connected to our community and these folks are tremendous help for our students,” Barber said.

Registration for school will be available, as well as translators to translate documents in English to Spanish. While parents are occupied with paperwork, students can watch a movie in the gym with supervision.

Sentara and Augusta Health will offer sports physicals. The Virginia Department of Health will provide vaccinations for enrollment.

Haircuts will also be available, as well as donations of nonperishable food items and Kona Ice will offer refreshments.

According to Waynesboro Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ryan Barber, 1,000 attend the event each year.

“I believe Waynesboro does it in the best way that I have seen it done anywhere,” he said of back to school. Barber said all he has to do is email organizations to attend and they are eager to sign up.