Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newssave the dates waynesboro schools back to school bash scheduled
Local

Save the dates: Waynesboro Schools’ Back To School Bash scheduled

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
school classroom teacher
(© Syda Productions – stock.adobe.com)

Waynesboro Schools will hold its 2023 Back To School Bash on Sundays, July 23 and July 30 at Kate Collins Middle School.

Twenty-five community organizations will be in the school’s cafeteria ready to share information.

“There’s just lots of ways to get connected to our community and these folks are tremendous help for our students,” Barber said.

Registration for school will be available, as well as translators to translate documents in English to Spanish. While parents are occupied with paperwork, students can watch a movie in the gym with supervision.

Sentara and Augusta Health will offer sports physicals. The Virginia Department of Health will provide vaccinations for enrollment.

Haircuts will also be available, as well as donations of nonperishable food items and Kona Ice will offer refreshments.

According to Waynesboro Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ryan Barber, 1,000 attend the event each year.

“I believe Waynesboro does it in the best way that I have seen it done anywhere,” he said of back to school. Barber said all he has to do is email organizations to attend and they are eager to sign up.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 U.S. Marshals join Virginia State Police, local sheriffs in hunt for Page County homicide suspect
2 Report: Rupert Murdoch wants Glenn Youngkin to enter 2024 Republican race
3 Lawsuit: Ghost gun website should be accountable for selling weapon involved in fatal shooting
4 Bennett announces promotions of Carpenter, Wilkins, addition of Coleman to coaching staff
5 O’Connor sees Buster Posey as a comp for Kyle Teel: The road ahead for the Red Sox draft pick

Latest News

Local

Waynesboro Schools continues plans to hire new staff, bus drivers with no state budget

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

All about the press: New box for local media planned for Waynesboro High

Rebecca Barnabi

Rumors that Waynesboro High School’s press box was condemned, and the school would no longer have a press box were just rumors.

zack gelof
Sports

UVA baseball alum Zack Gelof called up by Oakland A’s, set to make MLB debut

Chris Graham

UVA baseball alum Zack Gelof is set to make his MLB debut this weekend with the Oakland A’s.

kyle teel
Sports

O’Connor sees Buster Posey as a comp for Kyle Teel: The road ahead for the Red Sox draft pick

Chris Graham
road construction
Local

Traffic alert: Prepare for overnight slow-roll closures near Harrisonburg on I-81

Rebecca Barnabi
U.S. News

Biden-Harris Administration proposes new rule to ease burden of childcare costs

Rebecca Barnabi
Four Thirty Four band members
Culture, Local

Staunton hard rock band’s latest single ‘High Roller’ ascending SMR charts

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy