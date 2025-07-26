Waynesboro: Natural history museum looks ahead to 2027 to secure state funds for construction

The preliminary design is nearly complete for a satellite campus of the Virginia Museum of Natural History at the corner of Main Street and Arch Avenue in Waynesboro.

On Monday night, City Council will get an update on the project from VMNH Executive Director Dr. Joe Keiper at its regular meeting.

According to a brief included with the July 28 council agenda, VMNH has requested that construction funding for the 28,000-square-foot facility be included in the 2027 Virginia capital pool budget.

Partners for the project, including the City of Waynesboro and VMNH, were unsuccessful lobbying the governor’s office and Virginia General Assembly members to include funding in the 2025 budget, and as a result, chose not to submit a capital request or seek a budget amendment during the session.

Construction funding was included in the Virginia budget in 2020, but the monies were later reallocated to support COVID-19 response efforts in the state.

Keiper told AFP in January that they were focused on completing the design work and looked “forward to working with all of our community partners to achieve groundbreaking for the VMNH-Waynesboro campus.”

At the time, City Manager Mike Hamp said that while the lobbying results were “disappointing,” the museum project still had support in the General Assembly and executive branch.

The VMNH Foundation and museum have secured approximately $2.5 million in cash and commitments in recent years for the natural science interpretation facility downtown. The price tag for the museum is estimated at more than $25 million.

Once construction begins, the campus will take approximately two years to complete.

The facility would include exhibits, environmental classrooms with opportunities for K-12 students, an interactive area for early childhood learning and viewable laboratories where curators and university partners may work and learn. Exhibits will focus on the natural history of the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge region.

The feasibility study predicted the center would attract between 45,000 and 85,000 visitors per year including residents and tourists traveling on the Blue Ridge Parkway and Skyline Drive.

“The development of the Virginia Museum of Natural History – Waynesboro Campus would provide an incredible economic and cultural benefit to Waynesboro’s downtown, the community generally and the region,” said Hamp, in the agenda brief.

No action is requested at Monday’s meeting. The presentation is for informational purposes only.

VMNH Waynesboro campus timeline

Project details

