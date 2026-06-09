Donate
Donate
Home UVA researchers trying to wean rural young’uns off the Mountain Dew
Virginia

UVA researchers trying to wean rural young’uns off the Mountain Dew

Chris Graham
Published date:
mountain dew
Photo: © mailcaroline / Shutterstock.com

My mother, rest her soul, inserted a mental image of mountain mommas in West Virginia putting Mountain Dew in their babies’ bottles years ago, and it’s coming back to mind as I write this story about a program being launched by a group of researchers at UVA.

A team from the UVA School of Medicine and UVA School of Education and Human Development is testing a program designed to help rural families across Appalachia and the South reduce their consumption of sugary drinks.

They’re calling it weSIPsmarter, which is being launched at eight Head Start programs in Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Ohio.

My mother, from the grave, is screaming – find one in West Virginia!

Nearly half of American children ages 2-5 consume sugary drinks every day, according to researcher Jamie Zoellner, a registered dietician with the UVA Department of Public Health Sciences.

Sugary drink consumption increases the risk for a range of health conditions, including cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

And then there’s also something called Mountain Dew Mouth, which I stumbled upon when I Googled “mountain dew in baby bottles,” to try to track down the source of my mother’s tale.

According to Healthline, this Mountain Dew Mouth thing is common in Appalachia, where 98 percent of people experience tooth decay before turning 44 years old.

“Research shows that helping parents build knowledge, confidence and healthy attitudes about sugary drinks can improve what young children drink. Factors such as parents’ understanding of healthy beverages, their own drinking habits and how they offer drinks to their children can all influence a child’s intake of sugary drinks,” said Zoellner, the study’s principal investigator.

“This is especially important because adults ages 18 to 34, the age group that includes many preschool parents, consume the highest amounts of sugary drinks themselves.”

The UVA research team has enrolled 94 families at four Head Start locations and expects to enroll 372 families across 12 locations, Zoellner said.

Researchers are looking for four additional rural Head Start programs in Appalachia or the South to join the study, she said.

For more information on participating in the study, program leaders can contact Donna Brock at 434.962.5870 or [email protected].

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Augusta County: Residents raise issue with dangerous stormwater channel
2 UVA Swimming: Still no contract on file for associate head coach Gary Taylor
3 Why are News Leader stories now showing up on local competitors’ websites?
4 UVA Basketball: Odom gets commitment from Class of 2027 center Mahamadou Landoure
5 Staunton: Business owners share concerns about proposed downtown project

Latest News

car accident crash police
Local

Augusta County: Two airlifted after car hits rock, strikes embankment

Chris Graham
happy dog at sunset parasite protection
Virginia

Virginia Tech researchers have found a new job for your dog: Sniffing out spotted lanternfly

Chris Graham

A Virginia Tech study is showing us that you can actually train your dog to be able to identify spotted lanternfly egg masses.

kevin cassese uva lacrosse
Etc.

UVA Lacrosse: Kevin Cassese signs for a lot less than Lars Tiffany was getting

Chris Graham

New UVA Lacrosse coach Kevin Cassese will get $285,000 a year in salary and supplemental compensation, per the terms of an offer sheet that he signed on May 26, a copy of which we obtained through a FOIA request from UVA Athletics on Monday.

gregory bovino
Politics, U.S. & World

Gregory Bovino wants to run for president, to deport the ‘106 million illegals’

Chris Graham
friendly city safe space
Local

Harrisonburg: Friendly City Pride Market debuting at Best.Weekend.Ever

Chris Graham
money baseball
Baseball

SEC Baseball, again, dominant in June; ACC Baseball, again, dominated

Chris Graham
ben cline
Politics, Virginia

Ben Cline wants your photos for some dumb congressional time capsule

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status