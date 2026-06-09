The hard work of vaccine skeptics to convince the gullible among us are helping fuel the measles outbreak in Buckingham County, which is now at 83 confirmed cases, according to a Tuesday update from the Virginia Department of Health.

The VDH MMR vaccine dashboard tells us that the percentage of 7-year-olds in Buckingham County that has completed two-dose series of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines is at 80.1 percent.

Because measles is one of the most contagious diseases known, the standard community immunity threshold for the MMR vaccine is considered to be 95 percent.

This is easy, folks.

“Measles is one of the most contagious diseases, but it’s also one of the most preventable,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Cameron Webb said. “The MMR vaccine provides the best protection against measles. With summer travel and gatherings ahead, now is the time to make sure that you and your family are up to date on vaccinations. If you have questions, your healthcare provider or local health department is a great place to start.”

Probably not a coincidence that Donald Trump won Buckingham County in the 2024 election with 61.2 percent of the vote.

The vaccine skeptics think Trump is Making America Healthy Again, and whatnot.

Public guidance from VDH

Measles is highly contagious and can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

Vaccination remains the best protection against measles.

People who live in or visit the Buckingham County area should talk with their healthcare provider about outbreak vaccination recommendations, which includes considering an early MMR dose for infants older than six months to provide protection while measles is circulating in the community.

Unvaccinated people should avoid attending large or crowded events in the Buckingham area during the outbreak to protect themselves and help stop the spread of measles.

Recommendations

Infants aged 6 to 11 months are advised to get an early dose of the MMR vaccine. Infants who receive an early dose of MMR vaccine before their first birthday should receive two more doses at the recommended ages at least 28 days apart.

are advised to get an early dose of the MMR vaccine. Infants who receive an early dose of MMR vaccine before their first birthday should receive two more doses at the ages at least 28 days apart. Children aged 12 months to 18 years old who have not yet been vaccinated or never had measles infection should receive their first MMR vaccine dose with a second dose at least 28 days after the first dose.

should receive their first MMR vaccine dose with a second dose at least 28 days after the first dose. Children aged 12 months or older who have previously received only one MMR dose should receive a second MMR vaccine dose at least 28 days after the first dose.

dose should receive a second MMR vaccine dose at least 28 days after the first dose. Adults born after 1957 who have not previously been vaccinated or never had measles infection should receive at least one dose of MMR vaccine. Adults in the following groups should receive two doses of MMR at least 28 days apart: Attend school beyond high school (e.g. college, trade school). Work or volunteer in a healthcare facility of any type. Travel internationally, including on cruise ships. Family or close contact of people with compromised immune systems. People with HIV infection without severe immunosuppression.

who have not previously been vaccinated or never had measles infection should receive at least one dose of MMR vaccine. Adults in the following groups should receive two doses of MMR at least 28 days apart:

A small number (<5%) of adults vaccinated between 1963–1967 received an inactivated (killed) measles vaccine.

Adults who received this type of vaccine, or do not know what type of vaccine they received between 1963–1967, should receive one or two doses of MMR vaccine.

Free or low-cost vaccines are available through the Vaccines for Children and Vaccines for Adults programs for those who are eligible.

You can locate a VFC or VFA provider on the VDH website.

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