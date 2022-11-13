Waynesboro: Man arrested in assault that lands city woman in hospital with multiple injuries

A Waynesboro man is in custody after being arrested on a litany of felony charges stemming from a Sunday morning assault.

Aero Casey Smith, 31, is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond, according to Waynesboro Police.

Officers responded to Augusta Health on Sunday to speak with a 32-year-old female victim who had suffered multiple injuries from an assault.

The PD identified Smith as the offender, and was later able to locate Smith on the east side of Waynesboro operating a vehicle.

Officers initiated a felony traffic stop of Smith, where he was subsequently arrested without incident.

The female victim is in stable condition, according to police.