The Kiwanis Club of Waynesboro is working to raise $175,000 to fully fund a playground in the Loth Springs Natural Area along the South River Greenway Trail in Waynesboro.

The playground will include accessible features, including a rubberized surface that allows wheelchair access, and inclusive play equipment where children of all abilities can play together.

The playground will have a nature theme to compliment the natural area along the South River Greenway.

“I am excited to continue our 100-year celebration with the announcement of fundraising for the new playground at Loth Springs Natural Area,” said Vicky Ferreira, chair of the Kiwanis Playground Fundraising committee. “The playground will be a great addition to the community and can be utilized by organizations like the Waynesboro Library, Waynesboro Family YMCA and visitors on the Greenway.”

The club is seeking donations from community members to help make this vision a reality. Community members can donate to the project online through the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.

“We have been intentional throughout the planning process for the playground regarding design and accessibility,” said Sam Bosserman, member of the Kiwanis 100-year committee. “We look forward to celebrating our 100th year by providing an accessible playground to the children and families of Waynesboro and beyond.”