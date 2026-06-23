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Home Waynesboro High School names former R.E. Lee star Eli Crawford new boys basketball coach
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Waynesboro High School names former R.E. Lee star Eli Crawford new boys basketball coach

Chris Graham
Published date:
Eli Crawford Waynesboro High School
Eli Crawford. Photo: Waynesboro Public Schools

Eli Crawford, a former R.E. Lee High School and EMU basketball star, has been named the head boys basketball coach at Waynesboro High School.

Crawford’s appointment was made official at a special meeting of the Waynesboro School Board on Monday.

Crawford was the linchpin on the 2004 and 2005 state champion teams at R.E. Lee, now Staunton High School, which won a state-record 85 games in a row under legendary coach Paul Hatcher from 2003-2006.

After stints at Potomac State and Central Florida Community College, Crawford landed at EMU, where he was a key contributor to the 2010 Elite Eight squad, then averaged 11.4 points per game as a senior in 2010-2011.

Crawford moved into coaching, and most recently was the head basketball coach at Eastern Mennonite School, where he led the program from 2022-2026.

“I am honored and excited to join the Waynesboro High School family,” Crawford said, per a press release from Waynesboro Public Schools announcing his appointment. “I look forward to building relationships with our student-athletes, families, and community while developing a basketball program that emphasizes hard work, accountability, character, and excellence. Together, we will work to create a culture that makes Waynesboro proud.”

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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