Eli Crawford, a former R.E. Lee High School and EMU basketball star, has been named the head boys basketball coach at Waynesboro High School.

Crawford’s appointment was made official at a special meeting of the Waynesboro School Board on Monday.

Crawford was the linchpin on the 2004 and 2005 state champion teams at R.E. Lee, now Staunton High School, which won a state-record 85 games in a row under legendary coach Paul Hatcher from 2003-2006.

After stints at Potomac State and Central Florida Community College, Crawford landed at EMU, where he was a key contributor to the 2010 Elite Eight squad, then averaged 11.4 points per game as a senior in 2010-2011.

Crawford moved into coaching, and most recently was the head basketball coach at Eastern Mennonite School, where he led the program from 2022-2026.

“I am honored and excited to join the Waynesboro High School family,” Crawford said, per a press release from Waynesboro Public Schools announcing his appointment. “I look forward to building relationships with our student-athletes, families, and community while developing a basketball program that emphasizes hard work, accountability, character, and excellence. Together, we will work to create a culture that makes Waynesboro proud.”

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