Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newswaynesboro generals alums denny walling mike lowell elected to valley league hall of fame
Sports

Waynesboro Generals alums Denny Walling, Mike Lowell named to VBL Hall of Fame

Chris Graham
Published date:
valley league baseball
(© ccestep8 – stock.adobe.com)

A pair of Waynesboro Generals alums – Denny Walling and Mike Lowell – are among the nine members of the 2023 Valley Baseball League Hall of Fame class.

Walling played one season in Waynesboro, in 1975, and was the #1 pick in the MLB Draft that summer, and he’s the only player in VBL history to go straight from the summer league to the Majors, making his MLB debut in September with the Oakland A’s.

In 18 MLB seasons, Walling hit .271/.339/.390 with 49 homers, 380 RBIs, and 108 pinch hits, which ranks 13th all-time.

His career year came in 1986 with the Houston Astros. Walling hit .312/.367/.479 that season, with 13 homers and 58 RBIs for the Astros, which won the NL West title and lost in the NLCS to the New York Mets in a classic five-game series.

Lowell played in Waynesboro in 1993, and made his MLB debut in 1998 with the New York Yankees, who had taken him in the 20th round of the 1995 MLB Draft.

Over 13 Major League seasons, Lowell hit .279/.342/.464, with 223 homer and 952 RBIs.

Lowell, a three-time All-Star who now works as an analyst on the MLB Network, hit 20 or more homers in six MLB seasons, with a career-high 32 in 2003 with the world champion Florida Marlins.

His career year came in 2007 with another World Series champ, the Boston Red Sox, in which Lowell hit a career-high .324/.378/.501 with 21 homers and 120 RBIs.

Lowell would go on to be named the 2007 World Series MVP after going 6-for-15 with three doubles, a homer and four RBIs in the Sox four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

Lowell had four postseason homers, including two in the Marlins’ epic seven-game NLCS win over the Chicago Cubs in 2003.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 20-year-old male dead after drowning at Stoney Creek Resort in Augusta County
2 News Virginian, Daily Progress switching to three-day-a-week print schedule
3 Virginia Republicans weigh in on McCarthy-Biden debt-ceiling, budget deal
4 Waynesboro Generals alums Denny Walling, Mike Lowell named to VBL Hall of Fame
5 Virginia Athletics doesn’t want to play a serious NIL game: How this affects UVA hoops

Latest News

newspapers
Local

News Virginian, Daily Progress switching to three-day-a-week print schedule

Chris Graham
congress
U.S./World

Virginia Republicans weigh in on McCarthy-Biden debt-ceiling, budget deal

Chris Graham

At least two House Republicans from Virginia aren’t on board with the debt-ceiling compromise announced by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden on Saturday.

police car
Local

20-year-old male dead after drowning at Stoney Creek Resort in Augusta County

Crystal Graham

A New Market man is dead after being recovered from a lake after an apparent drowning at Stoney Creek Resort in Greenville Saturday night.

pedestrians in crosswalk
U.S./World

Americans walk less than others throughout world; safety could be key to reversing the trend

Crystal Graham
elizabeth massie writer author
Culture

Augusta County author Elizabeth Massie to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Crystal Graham
police
Local

Albemarle County Police pursuit ends with driver, passenger in custody

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels drop third straight in Binghamton, 7-4

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy