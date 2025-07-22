Home Waynesboro: Family fun awaits at Summer Ride & Read at Sunset Park Wednesday
Waynesboro: Family fun awaits at Summer Ride & Read at Sunset Park Wednesday

Rebecca Barnabi
Courtesy of Waynesboro Public Library.

Families are invited to soak up the joys of summer at Summer Ride & Read, a free, fun-filled morning of outdoor adventure, bike, play and storytelling at Sunset Park in Waynesboro.

Hosted by the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition and Waynesboro Public Library Book Bike, in partnership with the Waynesboro Office on Youth and Waynesboro Parks and Recreation, the collaborative event brings together the magic of reading and the freedom of wheels for a joyful community gathering.

Summer Ride & Read will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 23 at the Sunset Park Pavilion, 300 N Winchester Ave, Waynesboro.

Highlights will include:

  • Tot Lot: A safe, closed-off section of the parking lot just for little riders to scoot,
    pedal and play.
  • Story Times: Gather for specially curated story sessions for children ages 8 and
    under at 9:40 a.m. and 10:40 a.m.
  • Independent reading: Browse a variety of books from the Book Bike — perfect for all
    ages.
  • Trail Time: Families are encouraged to walk or ride the nearby trails and enjoy the
    beauty of Sunset Park.
  • Yard games: Enjoy kid-friendly games and activities throughout the morning.

Whether your child is taking their first spin on a balance bike or diving into a new book, the event offers something for everyone, and is a relaxed way to celebrate summer, spark imagination and create friendships.

The free, family-friendly event requests registration online.

Waynesboro: Outreach Book Bike expands library services in the River City

