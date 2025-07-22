Families are invited to soak up the joys of summer at Summer Ride & Read, a free, fun-filled morning of outdoor adventure, bike, play and storytelling at Sunset Park in Waynesboro.

Hosted by the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition and Waynesboro Public Library Book Bike, in partnership with the Waynesboro Office on Youth and Waynesboro Parks and Recreation, the collaborative event brings together the magic of reading and the freedom of wheels for a joyful community gathering.

Summer Ride & Read will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 23 at the Sunset Park Pavilion, 300 N Winchester Ave, Waynesboro.

Highlights will include:

Tot Lot : A safe, closed-off section of the parking lot just for little riders to scoot,

pedal and play.

: A safe, closed-off section of the parking lot just for little riders to scoot, pedal and play. Story Times : Gather for specially curated story sessions for children ages 8 and

under at 9:40 a.m. and 10:40 a.m.

: Gather for specially curated story sessions for children ages 8 and under at 9:40 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. Independent reading: Browse a variety of books from the Book Bike — perfect for all

ages.

Browse a variety of books from the — perfect for all ages. Trail Time : Families are encouraged to walk or ride the nearby trails and enjoy the

beauty of Sunset Park .

: Families are encouraged to walk or ride the nearby trails and enjoy the beauty of . Yard games: Enjoy kid-friendly games and activities throughout the morning.

Whether your child is taking their first spin on a balance bike or diving into a new book, the event offers something for everyone, and is a relaxed way to celebrate summer, spark imagination and create friendships.

The free, family-friendly event requests registration online.

