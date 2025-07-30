Warner, Schumer lead efforts to force release of Epstein files

Senate Democrats are trying a couple of things to force the release of the Epstein files. Neither will work, but anyway.

The first, for purposes of this report: Mark Warner, D-Va., the ranking Dem on the Senate Intelligence Committee, is leading an effort toward the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

No way this gets cloture, but if it somehow did, the legislation would require the Justice Department to release all relevant DOJ documents and records relating to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced (and dead, since 2019) billionaire financier who, with his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, led an underage sex-trafficking ring.

The political relevance of Epstein is, he was a long-time friend of one Donald Trump, who just yesterday told reporters that his relationship with Epstein came to an end because Epstein “stole” a 16-year-old girl who worked for Trump, and was later trafficked by Epstein to the likes of Prince Andrew.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act would force the release of files related to the prosecutions of Epstein and Maxwell, including flight logs, travel records and other transportation data – and files on internal DOJ communications related to the 2006-2008 investigation of Epstein and the decision to grant him a sweetheart plea deal.

The legislation would also mandate the release of records surrounding Epstein’s detention and death.

“President Trump promised transparency and accountability, but what we got instead was more secrecy and flimsy excuses,” Warner said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“The American people deserve to know the full truth about Jeffrey Epstein and the individuals who enabled his horrifying crimes,” Warner said.

It won’t work, but still, like the effort.

The other Senate Democrat effort that won’t work, but you have to admire them for trying, is the gambit being played by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who on Wednesday said he is invoking the obscure “Rule of Five” to force the DOJ to release its files on Epstein by an Aug. 15 deadline.

This “Rule of Five” is language from a 1928 law that gives minority members of congressional oversight committees the ability to request information without the help of a committee chairman.

“This morning, I join all of my Democratic colleagues on the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee in invoking a century-old law known as the Rule of Five to compel the Department of Justice to release the full and complete Epstein files, which to date, of course, they have refused to be transparent about,” Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor.

You can expect the Trump administration to fight this push from Schumer in court, and even if they lose, to just ignore any court orders.

That said, any minute now, Trump is going to voluntarily spill the beans, because he has proven to be unable to not dig this hole with respect to his involvement in the Epstein matter deeper.