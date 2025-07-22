Trump keeps trying, and failing, to distract from Epstein controversy

Donald Trump is so worried about being outed as a child rapist that he has his attorney general looking at Hillary’s emails, on top of continuing to bluster about Barack Obama.

“The witch hunt that you should be talking about is they caught President Obama. What they did to this country in 2016, starting in 2016, but going up to 2020 of the election, they tried to rig the election, and they got caught. There should be very severe consequences for that,” Trump said during a chat with reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, in response to a question on how the deputy attorney general is going to meet with Ghislane Maxwell, the close associate of Jeffrey Epstein serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

The Epstein matter is a classic example, be careful what you wish for: Trump and his inner circle have been stoking rumors around Epstein and his client list for years, and the chickens are finally coming home to roost.

ICYMI

Attorney General Pam Bondi, after swearing in TV interviews earlier this year that she had the “Epstein files” on her desk, and promised their imminent release, signed off earlier this month on a memo that said there was nothing to the idea that Epstein had maintained a client list, and that the Department of Justice now concludes that Epstein’s death in a New York jail cell in 2019, after his arrest on sex-trafficking charges, was in fact a suicide.

Trump is a former long-time confidant of Epstein, and it has been long rumored that Trump was among many in the elite jet set who leveraged relationships with Epstein to have sex with children procured by Epstein and Maxwell.

It is now known that Bondi had the DOJ assign FBI agents to scour the thousands of pages of documents associated with the Epstein case to flag mentions of Trump, which sure does come across as what we could call a coverup, as Trump and others in his inner circle, including, notably, Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, have played the PR subterfuge game, trying to get the media to talk about anything other than Epstein.

“First Tulsi cooks up some insane ‘Obama-Russia-Hoax’ conspiracy that’s a clear distraction from Epstein. Then Trump dumps weird videos on Truth Social. Then Johnson dismisses the entire House because he’s scared of an Epstein vote. Hmm, what are they so afraid of?” U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., posted on social media on Tuesday.

The Johnson in this case is House Speaker Mike Johnson, who is shutting down the House to block any votes on the Epstein files, because of internal dissent led by Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie.

Massie has been leading the push for a House bill to force the Justice Department to make public all their information on the Epstein case.

“The president’s consultants have spent $1.8 million against me, and I got a new tweet last night, or a truth social last night, and clearly that was because I’ve done this Epstein file,” Massie said in a clip shared online by Newsmax host Marisela Ramirez.

“This bill is moving. This is coming to a vote. We’ve got enough Republican co-sponsors of the bill, twice as many as we need right now, such that when they sign it, and every Democrat signs this, we’re going to force a vote on it. It’s not going away,” Massie said.