Home Mark Warner calls out Tulsi Gabbard on odd Obama ‘treasonous conspiracy’ claim
Politics, U.S. & World

Mark Warner calls out Tulsi Gabbard on odd Obama ‘treasonous conspiracy’ claim

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
mark warner
Mark Warner. Photo: © Eli Wilson/Shutterstock

Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, is putting Trump intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard on blast after her office released a report claiming there is “overwhelming evidence” that Barack Obama laid the groundwork “for what was essentially a years-long coup” against Donald Trump.

donald trump tulsi gabbard
Donald Trump and Tulsi Gabbard. Photo: © LMMedia/Shutterstock

“It seems DNI Gabbard is unaware that the years-long Russia investigation carried out by the Senate Intelligence Committee reaffirmed that ‘the Russian government directed extensive activity against U.S. election infrastructure’ ahead of the 2016 election, and that it ‘used social media to conduct an information warfare campaign’ in order to benefit Donald Trump. This conclusion was supported on a unanimous basis by every single Democrat and Republican on the committee,” Warner said.

Gabbard has been making the rounds on the fake-news right the past couple of days to make the case that Obama could face criminal charges for the “treasonous conspiracy” that she has created out of the thin air.

“We are referring all of our documents to the Department of Justice for the purpose of accountability and action,” Gabbard said in a TV hit with the no-pushback morning show “Fox & Friends” on Saturday. “No one, no matter who they are, no matter how high up they are or how powerful they may be, no matter the intelligence officials or professionals were who were a part of this treasonous conspiracy, there must be accountability.”

We all know what this is: Trump is facing intense criticism from within his own MAGA movement over the Epstein files, which Trump is trying to pass off as the handiwork of Obama, Joe Biden, James Comey, Inspector Gadget, Black Spy from Mad’s Spy vs. Spy, to no avail.

Gabbard throwing out a “treasonous conspiracy” led by Obama is meant to give Fox News something to talk about to its 78-year-old viewers, since it can’t talk about the Epstein files, now that Trump is suing Rupert Murdoch.

“It is sadly not surprising that DNI Gabbard, who promised to depoliticize the intelligence community, is once again weaponizing her position to amplify the president’s election conspiracy theories,” Warner said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios In Texas
Sports Betting

How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios In Texas

Jared Oliver
How to bet on Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios in South Carolina
Sports Betting

How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios In South Carolina

Jared Oliver

Manny Pacquiao officially comes out of retirement in pursuit of Mario Barrios’ WBC welterweight title. The Saturday night blockbuster is set to headline the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.  On his quest to become the second-oldest world champion in history, Manny Pacquiao heads into the ring as a significant betting underdog against Barrios...

How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in Florida
Sports Betting

How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in Florida

Jared Oliver

Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios will headline a loaded card at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Barrios will put his WBC Welterweight gold on the line on Saturday, as Pacquiao gets set to return to the ring for the first time in four years. Pacquiao has won his last three fights...

cave comedy womacks melrose hburg
Arts, Local

Cave Comedy Fest takes laughs underground for three shows at Melrose Caverns

Crystal Graham
baseball
Baseball

My proposed new stat, OPSB: Trying to better value base stealers

Chris Graham
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County: Juvenile accused of shooting, gang participation

Crystal Graham
Downtown Waynesboro
Local

Waynesboro: Downtown, East Main businesses eligible for $5K in outside improvements

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status