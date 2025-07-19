Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, is putting Trump intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard on blast after her office released a report claiming there is “overwhelming evidence” that Barack Obama laid the groundwork “for what was essentially a years-long coup” against Donald Trump.

“It seems DNI Gabbard is unaware that the years-long Russia investigation carried out by the Senate Intelligence Committee reaffirmed that ‘the Russian government directed extensive activity against U.S. election infrastructure’ ahead of the 2016 election, and that it ‘used social media to conduct an information warfare campaign’ in order to benefit Donald Trump. This conclusion was supported on a unanimous basis by every single Democrat and Republican on the committee,” Warner said.

Gabbard has been making the rounds on the fake-news right the past couple of days to make the case that Obama could face criminal charges for the “treasonous conspiracy” that she has created out of the thin air.

“We are referring all of our documents to the Department of Justice for the purpose of accountability and action,” Gabbard said in a TV hit with the no-pushback morning show “Fox & Friends” on Saturday. “No one, no matter who they are, no matter how high up they are or how powerful they may be, no matter the intelligence officials or professionals were who were a part of this treasonous conspiracy, there must be accountability.”

We all know what this is: Trump is facing intense criticism from within his own MAGA movement over the Epstein files, which Trump is trying to pass off as the handiwork of Obama, Joe Biden, James Comey, Inspector Gadget, Black Spy from Mad’s Spy vs. Spy, to no avail.

Gabbard throwing out a “treasonous conspiracy” led by Obama is meant to give Fox News something to talk about to its 78-year-old viewers, since it can’t talk about the Epstein files, now that Trump is suing Rupert Murdoch.

“It is sadly not surprising that DNI Gabbard, who promised to depoliticize the intelligence community, is once again weaponizing her position to amplify the president’s election conspiracy theories,” Warner said.